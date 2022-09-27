U.S. markets closed

Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Albireo Pharma, Inc.
·2 min read
Albireo Pharma, Inc.
Albireo Pharma, Inc.

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare disease company developing novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases, today announced the grant of inducement restricted stock units to acquire 13,700 shares of Albireo’s common stock. The restricted stock units were granted as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Albireo in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The restricted stock units vest over a four-year period, subject to the employee’s continued service with Albireo through the applicable vesting dates. The vesting schedule for each restricted stock unit is 25 percent on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date with Albireo and 75 percent in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of Albireo’s 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and it is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and biliary atresia, as well as Open-label Extension (OLE) studies for PFIC and ALGS. In Europe, Bylvay is reimbursed for the treatment of PFIC in Germany, England, Wales & Northern Ireland, Scotland, Italy, and Belgium. The Company has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies progressing with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media Contacts:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com
Lance Buckley, 917-439-2241, lbuckley@lippetaylor.com

Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578


