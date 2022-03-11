U.S. markets closed

Albumin Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.2% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·6 min read

- It is utilized as a medication carrier in treating cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and hepatitis, which is expected to drive the global albumin (as excipient) market

- The market in North America is projected to be driven by regulatory approvals and consequent release of albumin-based products in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global albumin market was valued around US$ 891.7 Mn in 2020. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The global market is projected to attain valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2028. Market players are introducing chemically defined, blood and plant hydrolysate-free cell culture media for manufacturing of vaccines. It outperforms common VERO media by allowing strong VERO cell expansion as well as development of difficult-to-express viral types.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Albumin fusion proteins, pro-drugs, and albumin-drug nanoparticles are all instances of how albumin is utilized as a flexible drug carrier. It is used to treat disorders, including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, and cancer, acting as a medication carrier. It also comes with the ability to connect to a wide variety of molecules, since it serves as a storehouse for a variety of chemicals. With these characteristics, albumin is preferred as an excipient in the development of vaccine and medication.

Request Brochure of Albumin Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3984

Due to increasing demand for albumin in nations such as China and India, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a major region in the global albumin (as excipient) market. However, owing to the dearth of information about these drugs and their therapeutic use, acceptance of these therapeutics is poor. As a result, activities such as International Plasma Awareness Week, which assist raise understanding about plasma donation and available plasma protein treatments is likely to boost demand in the global market. Besides, rise in their potential applications is anticipated to strengthen the acceptance of these therapeutics in curing a variety of illnesses.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Albumin Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3984

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The global albumin (as excipient) market was led by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry category in 2020. The category's expansion has been fueled by rising research and development activities for the production of technologically-improved products as well as increased government investment. In the life sciences sector, recombinant human serum albumin is utilized in a variety of purposes, such as microbial culture media and component of cell, growth booster in recombinant DNA, blocking agent in blotting, and hybridoma technology. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the years to come.

  • Owing to the use of human serum albumin nanoparticles in the form of drug delivery systems for treating diseases such as cancer, the drug delivery sub-segment represented a large portion of the human serum albumin applications category in 2020. The recombinant albumin segment's medication delivery sub-segment had the most market share in 2020.

  • During the forecast period, Europe and North America are anticipated to be promising regions for the global albumin (as excipient) market. Several research institutes and biopharmaceutical firms are estimated to increase their investments in life sciences, which is likely to boost the global market in these regions during the forecast timeframe.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Albumin Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3984

Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Growth Drivers

  • Albumin has been employed as a drug carrier in a variety of systems, including albumin-drug nanoparticles, pro-drugs, and albumin fusion proteins. It is utilized to treat disorders, including hepatitis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer.

  • Albumin has the ability to attach to a wide spectrum of molecules and it serves as a storehouse for a variety of substances. Due to these characteristics, albumin is an excellent choice for use as an excipient in vaccine and medication development.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3984

Global Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Sigma-Aldrich Co.

  • HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

  • Albumin Therapeutics, LLC

  • HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

  • CSL Behring LLC

  • SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.

Global Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Human Serum Albumin

  • Recombinant Albumin

Application

  • Human Serum Albumin Applications

  • Recombinant Albumin Applications

End User

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

  • Research Institutes

  • Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Glycated Albumin Market: Glycation is the holding of a sugar particle, for example, glucose, to a lipid or protein atom, for example, albumin. Hence, glycated albumin alludes to albumin to which glucose has fortified. Albumin is present in blood, as well as in organs and body fluids. Albumin serves to keep up cell shape and plays an essential capacity in the appropriation of hormones, supplements and a few medications in the body.

Bovine Serum Albumin Market: Albumins represent a group of acidic proteins, whose basic function is to regulate the colloidal osmotic pressure in the blood. It is found in bodily fluids as well as tissues of mammals and in plants too. Serum and plasma derived albumins are carbohydrate free and constitute about 55% to 62% of the total protein content. Albumin is produced in the liver, and gets secreted or diffused into the blood system.

Cryptococcosis Market: The global cryptococcosis market was valued at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in reported cases of cryptococcosis, increase in research & developmental activities, surge in awareness, and rise in co-morbidities & risk factors boost the growth of the global cryptococcosis market. In terms of treatment type, the drugs segment accounted for major share of the global cryptococcosis market in 2018.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.











Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/albumin-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albumin-market-to-rise-at-cagr-of-6-2-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301500236.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

