Albumin Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.2% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

- It is utilized as a medication carrier in treating cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and hepatitis, which is expected to drive the global albumin (as excipient) market

- The market in North America is projected to be driven by regulatory approvals and consequent release of albumin-based products in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global albumin market was valued around US$ 891.7 Mn in 2020. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The global market is projected to attain valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2028. Market players are introducing chemically defined, blood and plant hydrolysate-free cell culture media for manufacturing of vaccines. It outperforms common VERO media by allowing strong VERO cell expansion as well as development of difficult-to-express viral types.

Albumin fusion proteins, pro-drugs, and albumin-drug nanoparticles are all instances of how albumin is utilized as a flexible drug carrier. It is used to treat disorders, including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, and cancer, acting as a medication carrier. It also comes with the ability to connect to a wide variety of molecules, since it serves as a storehouse for a variety of chemicals. With these characteristics, albumin is preferred as an excipient in the development of vaccine and medication.

Due to increasing demand for albumin in nations such as China and India, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a major region in the global albumin (as excipient) market. However, owing to the dearth of information about these drugs and their therapeutic use, acceptance of these therapeutics is poor. As a result, activities such as International Plasma Awareness Week, which assist raise understanding about plasma donation and available plasma protein treatments is likely to boost demand in the global market. Besides, rise in their potential applications is anticipated to strengthen the acceptance of these therapeutics in curing a variety of illnesses.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global albumin (as excipient) market was led by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry category in 2020. The category's expansion has been fueled by rising research and development activities for the production of technologically-improved products as well as increased government investment. In the life sciences sector, recombinant human serum albumin is utilized in a variety of purposes, such as microbial culture media and component of cell, growth booster in recombinant DNA, blocking agent in blotting, and hybridoma technology. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the years to come.

Owing to the use of human serum albumin nanoparticles in the form of drug delivery systems for treating diseases such as cancer, the drug delivery sub-segment represented a large portion of the human serum albumin applications category in 2020. The recombinant albumin segment's medication delivery sub-segment had the most market share in 2020.

During the forecast period, Europe and North America are anticipated to be promising regions for the global albumin (as excipient) market. Several research institutes and biopharmaceutical firms are estimated to increase their investments in life sciences, which is likely to boost the global market in these regions during the forecast timeframe.

Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Growth Drivers

Albumin has been employed as a drug carrier in a variety of systems, including albumin-drug nanoparticles, pro-drugs, and albumin fusion proteins. It is utilized to treat disorders, including hepatitis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer.

Albumin has the ability to attach to a wide spectrum of molecules and it serves as a storehouse for a variety of substances. Due to these characteristics, albumin is an excellent choice for use as an excipient in vaccine and medication development.

Global Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Sigma-Aldrich Co.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Albumin Therapeutics, LLC

CSL Behring LLC

SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.

Global Albumin (as Excipient) Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Human Serum Albumin

Recombinant Albumin

Application

Human Serum Albumin Applications

Recombinant Albumin Applications

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Research Institutes

Others

