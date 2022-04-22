U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.75
    -19.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,573.00
    -136.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,658.50
    -69.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.00
    -9.90 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.76
    -1.03 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3019
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6170
    +0.2610 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,538.97
    -1,085.70 (-2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.83
    -27.09 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,033.33
    -519.73 (-1.89%)
     

Albuquerque Job Corps Center is Reopened and Ready to Transform Lives

·4 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albuquerque Job Corps has immediate availability to safely provide campus living, overall health and wellness, and educate qualified applicants and place such applicants directly into employment in our community.

Aleut General &amp; Subsidiary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aleut Federal, LLC)
Aleut General & Subsidiary Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aleut Federal, LLC)

The Albuquerque Job Corps campus can serve 327 students aged 16-24 in areas such as electrical wiring, plumbing, carpentry, office administration and advanced solar installation. In addition, the campus works directly with local and national employers to help fill in-demand and well-paying positions. Among those employers are Kelly Cable of New Mexico, Raysteel Inc., JPR Construction Supply and Titan Solar Power.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of students the Albuquerque Job Corps has served over the past year and a half. But with effective vaccines and continued safety precautions, the center is now ready to resume full operation.

"We are incredibly excited that our campus has reopened and are eager to bring in deserving young people and help them start their careers," stated Samuel Kolapo, Center Director at the Albuquerque Job Corps. "With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in Albuquerque, we want our community to know that Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person."

The Albuquerque Job Corps has already demonstrated it is able to provide safe and healthy residential living and serve students effectively despite COVID. The campus has protocols and policies in place to track COVID symptoms, test, and prevent an outbreak.

"The past two years has been trying for all of us. This time has also shown us that Job Corps' dedication to teaching trades to young people has made a big difference not only in the lives of our students and their families, but in the lives of Americans reliant upon the work Job Corps alumni have been trained to do," said Byron V. Garrett, CEO and President of National Job Corps Association. "Given our availability to immediately serve students, we know the potential for our campuses to transform lives and want everyone to know that Job Corps is reopened and ready to help."

For more information about student outreach and recruitment, contact:
Melodee Saiz
Outreach and Admissions Director
Ph: (505) 222-4248
E: saiz.melodee@jobcorps.org

About Aleut-Odle Training & Development
Aleut-Odle Training & Development (AOTD) is a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved mentor-protégé agreement between Aleut Operations, LLC, a SBA certified 8(a) program participant and Small Disadvantaged Business, and Odle Management Group, LLC. AOTD specializes in career training and job placement support managing Job Corps Centers for the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). Currently, AOTD operates the Albuquerque, N.M. Job Corps campus, as well as the Paul Simon Job Corps campus in Chicago, Ill. (as of May 1, 2022).

About Aleut
Aleut Operations, LLC (Aleut) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleut Federal, LLC, a holding company for federal subsidiaries of The Aleut Corporation (TAC). TAC was one of 13 original Alaska Native Corporations established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA), passed by the U.S. Congress in 1971.

Aleut has performed as a major subcontractor to Odle Management Group, LLC, on its DOL contracts at the New Orleans and Gainesville Job Corps campuses, and the New York-New Jersey Job Corps student recruitment and job placement services contract. Aleut is ISO 9001:2015 certified through independent registrar, QAS International (Certificate No. US4620F).

About ODLE
Founded in 2004, ODLE Management Group, LLC (ODLE) is an experienced workforce development provider. ODLE is the prime contractor and manages the day-to-day operations of several Job Corps campuses, including outreach, admissions, and placement services. Prime contracts are in Louisiana (New Orleans), Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Virginia (Old Dominion in Monroe), Texas (El Paso) and Oklahoma (Tulsa). In addition, ODLE is a subcontractor in New Mexico (Albuquerque), Florida (Pinellas County) and Washington, D.C. (Potomac).

ODLE has received distinguished honors from the Small Business Administration, Arizona Small Business Administration, and the Arizona Small Business Development Center. In February 2020, ODLE completed a merger with Eckerd Connects, a private, national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization; ODLE remains a separate organization and a wholly owned subsidiary.

Media Contacts:
Berlyn Martin Trish Jones Mondero
Aleut Federal, LLC Odle Management Group, LLC
Phone: 586-337-5828 Phone: 602-622-7941

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albuquerque-job-corps-center-is-reopened-and-ready-to-transform-lives-301530725.html

SOURCE Aleut Federal, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms - sources

    India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas.

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2022

    The financial sector is composed of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo & Co., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM

    Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) has signed a definitive supply agreement with General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) to produce alloy and magnets for the automotive giant's EV programs. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the long-term agreement, MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors. MP Materials' Texas magnetics facility will source materials from Mountain Pass, California, and produce magnets powering appro

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Oil Set for Weekly Loss as China Concern, Hawkish Fed Take Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its third weekly loss in four on concern over falling energy demand in virus-hit China and signals from the Federal Reserve that monetary policy will be tightened aggressively to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildO

  • Judges tell Devin Nunes he cannot continue suing CNN. Here’s where all of his lawsuits stand

    The California Republican has filed 10 lawsuits against organizations and critics whom he claims have defamed him since 2019.

  • Cummins Releases First Human Capital Management Report

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has released its first Human Capital Management Report exploring the company’s approach to creating a dynamic work environment to attract, develop and retain the sk...

  • JPMorgan Told to Review Its Risk Management by U.K. Regulators

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. regulators have told JPMorgan Chase & Co. to review how the firm manages its operational risk as the Prudential Regulation Authority intensifies its scrutiny of the reporting processes of banks it supervises.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereUkraine Late