U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.00
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,479.00
    -55.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,125.00
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.10
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.46
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2400
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,564.89
    -1,995.35 (-4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,150.12
    -47.46 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,664.23
    +141.04 (+0.51%)
     

Alcanna Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alcanna Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Update

  • For the second quarter of 2021, Alcanna’s same-store liquor sales from continuing operations of $158.9 million was essentially equal to the increased sales realized for Q2 2020 during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic of $159.8 million. Compared to Q2 2019 (pre COVID-19 pandemic), same-store liquor sales in Q2 2021 increased by 10.6%.

  • Since late March 2020, the Company’s liquor retail sales have been positively impacted due to a shift in customer consumption habits resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, where customers shifted away from on-premise alcohol consumption establishments, such as bars and restaurants with social distancing restrictions in place, to dining and entertaining at home with alcohol purchased at retail liquor stores.

  • In June 2021, the Alberta provincial government began easing COVID-19 restrictions with substantially all restrictions eliminated as of July 1, 2021. While the Company expects that people will return to bars, restaurants and other on-premise alcohol consumption establishments, it believes the consumption habits adopted during the first 15 months of the pandemic will at least partially continue with people eating and entertaining more at home.

  • Alcanna anticipates that same-store sales will continue to trend higher than 2019 pre-pandemic levels for that reason as well as a result of our strategy to expand our discount retail banner and capitalize on the increased popularity that our Wine and Beyond large-format stores enjoyed during COVID-19 restrictions.

The operating profit before depreciation, remeasurements and provisions for the Company’s Liquor and Corporate Segments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $11.4 million in aggregate (Q2 2020: $12.9 million). This modest decline was anticipated as in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year that resulted in increased sales and resulted in lower spend on our marketing programs as we adapted to changing customer shopping habits during that period.

Since the March 22, 2021 spin out of Alcanna’s retail cannabis business into a separate publicly traded company, Nova Cannabis Inc., the Company indirectly participates in the retail cannabis business through its approximately 63% ownership of Nova. As a result of this majority investment, Alcanna must consolidate the financial results of both companies as per accounting practices. For discussion of Nova’s financial results, business updates and outlook, refer to Nova’s management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 at www. novacannabis.ca.

The Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be available in the “Investor Centre – Financial Reports” section of the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com and will be filed on SEDAR and available at www.sedar.com.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars
except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended
June 30,

Six months ended
June 30,

2021


$

2020


$

2021


$

2020


$

(Restated)(i)

(Restated)(i)

Sales

188,967

183,469

331,177

321,738

Operating profit before depreciation, remeasurements and provisions

8,890

14,580

12,097

18,478

Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations

(5,711

)

7,451

(15,174

)

(990

)

Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations

(0.09

)

0.18

(0.33

)

(0.02

)

i) The financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 have been restated to exclude the results of the Company’s discontinued operations comprised of the British Columbia operations, which have been disposed as part of the Company’s coordinated plan to exit the British Columbia convenience-format retail liquor store business.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will conduct a conference call on August 17, 2021 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 806-5484 and use the required participant access code: 9690808#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 5246993#.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 170 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC), also operates 60 retail cannabis stores in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Alcanna's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLIQ".

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “continue”, “anticipate”, "will", "should", “plan”, “intention”, and similar words suggesting future events or future performance. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on sales and customer shopping habits in the future; that same-store sales will continue to be higher than pre-pandemic levels, the purchase of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB, capital investments in the development of stores, Nova's re-branding of retail cannabis stores to the Value Buds banner, our future financial position, capital and liquidity, business strategy, proposed acquisitions and dispositions, the execution and impact of the Company’s growth-orientated business strategy, results of operations and financial condition, retail cannabis and liquor strategies, budgets, government regulation and laws, projected costs, plans and objectives.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it may have on consumer behavior in Alberta and British Columbia; Alcanna’s and Nova’s ability to locate and secure acceptable store sites and to adapt to changing market conditions; poor weather conditions; dependence on key personnel; labour costs, shortages and labour relations including Alcanna’s and Nova’s ability to hire and retain staff at current wage levels and the risk of possible future unionization; supply interruption or delays; dependence on suppliers; limited operating history of the cannabis business, further regulatory risks from the provinces in the cannabis business, supply risk in the cannabis business, risk of infringement of intellectual property rights, reliance on information and control systems; income tax changes; leverage and restrictive covenants in agreements relating to current and future indebtedness of Alcanna; credit risks arising from operations; dilution and future sales of Common Shares.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, especially given the unprecedented uncertainty of the full extent and impact of COVID-19, there can be no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from any estimates, forecasts or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company; the risk that Alcanna (and Nova) will be unable to execute its strategic plan and growth strategy, as planned without significant adverse impacts from various factors beyond its control; dependence on suppliers; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to capital expenditures and the availability of capital on acceptable terms; risks inherent in the liquor retail and cannabis industries; competition for, among other things, customers, supply, capital and skilled personnel; changes in labour costs and markets; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; general economic and political conditions in Canada (including Alberta), and globally; industry conditions, including changes in government regulations; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain regulatory and third‐party consents and approvals when required; changes in tax and other laws that affect us and our shareholders; the potential failure of counterparties to honour their contractual obligations; stock market volatility; and the other factors described in the Company’s public filings available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. Except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation, Alcanna does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For Further Information

James Burns
Vice Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Alcanna Inc.
(587) 460-1026



Recommended Stories

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Roblox Falls After Quarterly Bookings Miss Analysts’ Views

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the developer of a video-game platform that’s widely used by preteens, fell as much as 7.8% in late trading after reporting second-quarter bookings that missed Wall Street estimates.Bookings, a measure of sales, rose to $665.5 million, the San Mateo, California-based company said Monday, missing the $683.3 million average of analysts’ estimates. In July, daily active users rose 8% from the prior month to 46.6 million. Roblox doesn’t provide forecasts.To keep growing,

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • Roblox results come in below Street expectations, shares decline

    Roblox Corp. declined in the extended session Monday after the social-gaming platform's results came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • EV Startup Canoo Reports Deeper Loss But Preorders Climb

    Canoo missed second-quarter estimates as the EV startup looks to bring its first electric vehicle to market next year.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.