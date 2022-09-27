U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,630.56
    -24.48 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,039.13
    -221.68 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,760.69
    -42.23 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,657.61
    +1.72 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.87
    +1.16 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.90
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.31
    -0.17 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9577
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9590
    +0.0810 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8800
    +0.2000 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,036.99
    -20.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.89
    -21.25 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Alchemist Accelerator announces new leadership alongside its latest class of companies

Greg Kumparak
·4 min read

Alchemist Accelerator, the enterprise-focused startup incubator, is hosting a Demo Day today for its 31st batch of companies. For many of these companies, it's the first time they've shown their efforts to the world.

The accelerator itself, meanwhile, has some news: new leadership. Rachel Chalmers, formerly the head of AlchemistX (a division of Alchemist that helps governments and companies like Siemens and NEC build incubators of their own), will become the new President and Managing Director of the main Alchemist accelerator. Ian Bergman, previously Global Managing Director for Microsoft's "Microsoft for Startups" program before joining Alchemist in early 2021, will now head up AlchemistX. While former Alchemist managing director Ravi Belani says he'll still be formally involved with Alchemist, he'll be focusing on training founders, helping them fundraise, and "initiatives to deepen and broaden our platform."

On the new role, Rachel Chalmers tells me "Ravi and I have worked together for years and have a strongly overlapping shared value set around the importance of connecting entrepreneurs with corporate domain experts to create innovation and opportunities. Alchemist is above all a network and a community, and I'm committed to serving that community."

Alchemist will stream today's demo day live on YouTube — you can find that right here beginning at 10:30 am pacific.

Meanwhile, you can find an alphabetical list of the new companies presenting today below, each with a few words about what they're doing as I understand it:

Advisar.AI: Builds models meant to help teams detect trends/patterns in their data with "self-supervised, predictive machine learning"

agtools: A platform for "farmers, buyers, and everyone on the supply chain" to help better understand market behavior and make more money while minimizing waste.

AIsport: tools for online/virtual sports coaches, with computer vision meant to help count reps and monitor form.

Flyhound: Builds tools to help rescue groups better utilize drones to find missing persons, respond to natural disasters, etc.

FreeFuse: Turns training videos into an interactive table-of-contents-style "tree", allowing viewers to more easily find just the content they need/want.

Haze Automotive: More accessible carbon fiber for automobiles, it sounds like. Their landing page is pretty locked down, but the founder's LinkedIn says they "are taking race-car technology [that] is normally exclusive to hyper-cars (due to the high price) and democratizing it to mass market vehicles."

Insightarc: Automated insights to help you quickly figure out where/why you're losing customers in the purchase flow.

Krinu: Connects chat platforms (like Whatsapp/Signal) into your company's CRM (like Salesforce or Hubspot) to make customer chats easier to keep track of and follow up on.

Lendha: Banking tools and short-term loans for small businesses in emerging markets, beginning with Nigeria

Loyee: Building a Slack bot that analyzes your company's CRM data and messages when it spots unusual trends or insights.

Marvel Carbon: Carbon recapture. The company's LinkedIn says its working to "capture and return CO2 back underground", while their website details using micro-algae to do the capturing.

PieData: Not much is available on this company, but they're pitched as a "No-Code platform that helps you to find, launch & train ML models"

Masthead Data: A no-code solution for monitoring your team's Google BigQuery data, identifying anomalies, and determining when/why things went off the rails.

mechlabs: A "fast-paced, hands-on crash course" that teaches students to build robots with laser cutters, PCB printers, and more

Peace of Mind: A "mental resilience" program meant to help employees identify and manage stress/emotional strain to reduce risk of burnout.

renovai: an "AI-based stylist" for e-commerce brands that can help identify, say, a table that might look good with that couch you're buying and then place both in a mock-up image of a room.

Seccuri: A "smart matching" platform for helping companies expand their cybersecurity team

Torus: Helps banks and payment providers better analyze and optimize the network fees they pay when a card is used.

Unibaio: Working on "nano-vehicles based on natural compounds" to reduce how much pesticide must be used to be effective.

weRice: An augmented-reality based tool that helps manufacturing/construction workers identify issues while automatically saving any learnings for the next person dealing with it.

The Demo Day will also include a handful of presentations from Alchemist alum companies now looking to raise a Series A, including Billo, MATERIALL, Mobiz, Outwork, and Yieldigo.

Recommended Stories

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • This $300 Billion Market Could Bring Nvidia Stock Out of Its Slump

    Investors should keep a close eye on this fast-growing market that could supercharge the beaten-down tech giant.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages

    Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing to Airbus. The Montreal-based supplier of aircraft parts has an order backlog from clients such as Raytheon Technologies, as aircraft makers push to ramp up output after a two-year slump. Like other companies that supply precision cast parts for everything from landing gear to engine components, Mitchell Aerospace is facing a labor shortage expected to hobble plane production through 2023.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter deposition rescheduled for Oct. 6-7

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk's deposition by Twitter Inc lawyers has been rescheduled from this week to Oct. 6-7, just 10 days before a trial over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion takeover, and the delay could play in the social network company's favor. The deposition of the world's richest person was originally scheduled for this week but sources close to the litigation on Monday said that the timing of the interview was always subject to change given the fast-tracked nature of the litigation. The two sides are conducting dozens of depositions and reviewing thousands of documents and communications in preparation for the five-day trial starting Oct. 17 in Wilmington, Delaware.

  • Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts But Says It Remains Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”“A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices into year-end,” Goldman analysts including Damien Courvalin and Callum Bruce s

  • Roth IRA Contribution and Income Limits: A Comprehensive Guide

    In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000, or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older, to all of your Roth and traditional IRA accounts.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Qualcomm CFO Focuses on Investing in Budding Automotive Business

    Qualcomm finance chief Akash Palkhiwala is weighing how much to allocate toward the company’s growing automotive-chip business as consumer demand for smartphones continues to slow.

  • Four retirement questions you should ask your financial adviser that aren’t about your portfolio

    Ask your financial professional the next time you meet about things like Medicare and working in retirement.