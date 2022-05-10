U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,046.76
    +55.52 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,587.17
    +341.47 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,846.49
    +223.24 (+1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.65
    +20.57 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.93
    -0.16 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9750
    -0.1040 (-3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0850
    -0.2780 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,784.95
    -1,246.76 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    743.44
    +26.24 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.40
    +77.82 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Alchemy Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation Two Years In A Row

·2 min read

Independent Audit Verifies Alchemy's Internal Controls and Processes

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy, a FinTech embedded financing SaaS platform, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Alchemy has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

SOC 2 Type II
SOC 2 Type II

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Alchemy's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"Alchemy thrives on commitment to our clients on data security and information governance.", said Timothy Li, CEO of Alchemy. "We are proud to complete our 2022 SOC2 Type II attestation from our independent audit firm KirkpatrickPrice."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Alchemy delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Alchemy's controls."

About Alchemy

Alchemy is an embedded financing software company that powers FinTech, Merchants and Banks with an end-to-end cloud native experience. Our award-winning lending software provides a full package of powerful software modules, including our digital customer onboarding process, real time underwriting, loan servicing and management, real time payments gateway, customer and merchant communications, collections modules and many more at www.trustalchemy.com

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

CONTACT: Jamal Dessouky, jamal.dessouky@trustalchemy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alchemy-receives-soc-2-type-ii-attestation-two-years-in-a-row-301543959.html

SOURCE Alchemy

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest“There’

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Or Sell After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Or Sell After Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Proxy advisor recommends voting against Halliburton's pay plan - company

    A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing. The advisory firm also took issue with what it saw as a nearly 20% increase in Chief Executive Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, the filing said.

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.

  • Rishi Sunak's NI rise will pile on misery for struggling households, says Tesco boss

    John Allan argued the move was unfairly affecting those on modest incomes.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Walgreens, CVS, Walmart begin $878 million opioid trial in Ohio

    CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc on Tuesday begin a first-of-its-kind trial to determine what the pharmacy chains owe for their role in the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, which are seeking $878 million. A federal jury decided in November that the companies helped create a public nuisance with an alleged flood of addictive pain pills that wound up on the black market, in the first trial the companies faced over the crisis. The jury did not decide how much the companies should pay to help alleviate the health crisis, which will now be determined by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, marking the first trial to separately determine what the pharmacy chains owe after having been found liable.

  • Binance Restarts LUNA and UST Withdrawals After Brief Suspension

    LUNA token down is 52% on-day while UST is trading at 76 cents.

  • Biden talks up free internet service for low-income households after deal with AT&T, other ISPs: ‘This is a case where big business stepped up’

    President Joe Biden continues to highlight his efforts to lower costs, while analysts predict defeats for his Democratic Party in November’s midterm elections if high prices persist.