U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,988.51
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,767.52
    -30.88 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,571.95
    -4.05 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.70
    -20.78 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.79
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    +14.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9600
    -0.0160 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2830
    -0.9890 (-0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,484.95
    -594.79 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.67
    -5.58 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Alchemy Resources begins soil sampling on high-priority lithium and gold targets

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Alchemy Resources Ltd

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) CEO James Wilson tells Proactive the company has moved to extensive regional soil geochemical sampling of lithium and gold targets at the Karonie and Lake Rebecca projects in WA after completing a lithium-focused gravity survey at four prospects. The soil sampling has started on high-priority lithium targets aiming to cover the Roe Hills and Manhattan prospect areas in a prime lithium region.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/alchemy-resources-begins-soil-sampling-on-high-priority-lithium-and-gold-targets-402997750

Recommended Stories