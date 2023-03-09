Alchemy Resources begins soil sampling on high-priority lithium and gold targets
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Alchemy Resources Ltd
Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) CEO James Wilson tells Proactive the company has moved to extensive regional soil geochemical sampling of lithium and gold targets at the Karonie and Lake Rebecca projects in WA after completing a lithium-focused gravity survey at four prospects. The soil sampling has started on high-priority lithium targets aiming to cover the Roe Hills and Manhattan prospect areas in a prime lithium region.
