Alchip Technologies Shows Advanced Technology At TSMC Technology Symposium

Alchip Technologies
·1 min read

Alchip booth at TSMC 2023 NA symposium

The Alchip Technologies booth at the 2023 TSMC North America Technology Symposium.
San Jose, CA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Ltd. the high-performance ASIC leader, will exhibit today at TSMC’s 2023 Technology Symposium, where it will highlight its CoWoS® (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) and chiplet design plans. The company is in the 3DFabricTM Alliance section of the Partner Pavilion, Booth 508.

At its booth, Alchip will demonstrate ASIC-industry leading high-performance computing design expertise and its flexible engagement model. It will emphasis its fast-ramping dedicated chiplet design methodology and discuss developments at advanced process technology nodes.

For a more information on Alchip, go to www.alchip.com

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs.  The company provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced technologies. The company has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661), is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator, and is a founding member of the TSMC 3DFabric Alliance®.

Attachment

CONTACT: Charles Byers Alchip Technologies + (408)-310-9244 chuck_byers@alchip.com