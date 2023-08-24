Alcidion Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$40.4m (up 18% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$3.62m (loss narrowed by 18% from FY 2022).

AU$0.003 loss per share (improved from AU$0.004 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Alcidion Group Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 3.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 7.9%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 14% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 19% growth forecast for the Healthcare Services industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Healthcare Services industry.

The company's shares are up 9.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Alcidion Group that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.