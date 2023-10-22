Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.10

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 17th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Alcoa's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Despite not generating a profit, Alcoa is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 1.2%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Alcoa Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The most recent annual payment of $0.40 is about the same as the annual payment 2 years ago. Alcoa hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Alcoa May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. However, Alcoa's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Alcoa's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. See if the 8 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Is Alcoa not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

