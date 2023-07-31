Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.10

The board of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 24th of August, with investors receiving $0.10 per share. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

View our latest analysis for Alcoa

Alcoa's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Even in the absence of profits, Alcoa is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 0.6%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Alcoa Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The most recent annual payment of $0.40 is about the same as the annual payment 2 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Alcoa May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Alcoa has only grown its earnings per share at 3.2% per annum over the past five years. Alcoa isn't actually turning a profit, which makes it much harder for us to see how they can grow dividends.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Story continues

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 9 Alcoa analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here