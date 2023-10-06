Alcoa's robot-filled Amazon facility is open. What to know about jobs and shipping time

Amazon's robot-filled fulfillment center is open in Blount County, and the company intends to bring more operations to the region soon.

The Alcoa facility has been operating on some scale since August, but is now up to speed. It is the 100th robotics facility for Amazon, and its name is TYS1 to reflect the code for McGhee Tyson Airport nearby.

The massive building is where orders are received, stored, packed and shipped for the region. It's located at 4101 S. Singleton Station Road.

The facility faced several delays after it was originally planned to open last October. Managers have been hiring for weeks, even opening a hiring office in Foothills Mall in July.

Another new Amazon facility, a delivery center at the former Knoxville Center Mall property in northeast Knoxville, isn't quite ready. That site will be called DNA6 when it opens.

A third Amazon facility is planned near Maryville off West Lamar Alexander Parkway, close to Pellissippi State Community College. This will be a sortation center called TYS5, and will function similarly to TYS1, just without robots.

"It is definitely still in our plans," spokeswoman Divina Mims said. "Timing has been a little bit of a change, but our commitment to all of the projects that we have is still very true."

For now, here's what to know about the multimillion-dollar facility.

How many employees work at the new Amazon facility?

There are about 1,500 employees right now, general manager Abhishek Gowrishankar told Knox News.

The facility has about 1,000 open positions, and Amazon representatives hope to fill those roles as soon as possible this year and into the next.

Amazon workers scan and sort items into bins at the new Maryville Amazon facility.

Pay starts at $17 an hour and includes benefits such as health care, 401k matching, parental leave and a college tuition program available after 90 days. Opportunities for pay raises begin after six months.

How much did the Alcoa Amazon facility cost?

It cost approximately $200 million for construction and startup operations.

How big is the Alcoa Amazon fulfillment center?

It is about 3 million square feet across five floors.

This space allows enough room for 26 miles of conveyor belts to operate. The facility can ship around 3.5 million packages each week. It also allows for plenty of room for the robots to operate.

How many robots are at the Amazon facility and what do they do?

There are 4,750 robots, meaning there are 950 robots on each of the five floors.

There are two types of robots.

The small, mobile robots are identified with one of two names based on which function they serve. The Hercules units carry large stocking shelves for items to be stowed and inventoried by workers. The Pegasus units carry packaged items to different chutes for shipping. These robots move around by following instructions embedded in QR codes on the floor.

An Amazon employee organizes yellow totes at the new Maryville Amazon facility on Thursday Oct. 5, 2023.

There also are robotic arms called Robin that work in tandem with the Pegasus units. Robins pick up packages from the conveyor belt and sort them based on ZIP code.

Will my packages arrive faster to Knoxville from the Alcoa Amazon facility?

Yes and no.

Packages won't be sent faster to Knoxville just because of the new site's proximity. That's because the facility serves the whole region including East Tennessee and extending into the south and central United States.

Fortunately, that region includes Knoxville, so there will be some crossover.

With the 3.5 million packages sent out each week, Amazon has its work cut out for it.

How are items packaged at the Alcoa Amazon?

Most items are scanned for their dimensions. Cardboard is cut from a huge strip and made into a box to fit that specific item. This makes the packages compact and cuts down on waste.

The excess cardboard scraps are recycled.

Does the Alcoa Amazon facility have a mascot?

It does!

Its mascot is a red wolf, and yes, that includes a furry costume.

The animal was chosen because it can be found in the region. Along with the airport code, it gives the Amazon facility a bit of local flair.

Keenan Thomas reports for the Knox News business growth and development team. You can reach him by email at keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Alcoa Amazon facility is open and full of robots