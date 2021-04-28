Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analysis: Key Pharma Companies Set to Develop Innovative Therapies and Explore Countless Opportunities
Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insight report proffers rich insights into emerging Alcohol Addiction pipeline therapies with an analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.
DelveInsight’s ‘Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Alcohol Addiction domain.
Some of the key highlights of the Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report:
Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.
Out of all the emerging therapies, Ondansetron (ADial Pharmaceuticals), is expected to emerge as the trendsetter owing to reducing the cravings for alcohol to effectively curb alcohol intake. AD04 involves genetic screening with a companion diagnostic genetic test prior to treatment and uses a novel mode of action.
Alcohol Addiction pipeline comprises Ondansetron (ADial Pharmaceuticals) in Phase III stage of clinical development, and Ibudilast (MediciNova) and GET-73 (CT Laboratories) in Phase II trial.
PT 150 (Pop test oncology) is in Phase I study in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine to assess pharmacokinetic interactions between ethanol (EtOH) and PT150 (900 mg qd) in non-treatment-seeking alcohol-experienced volunteers.
Mapreg has planned to initiate a phase II trial for its lead candidate MAP4343, for Alcoholism in the USA in December 2021. The synthetic pregnenolone-derivative MAP4343 (3β-methoxy-pregnenolone) binds MAP-2 in vitro and has shown to increase its ability to stimulate tubulin assembly.
The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Alcohol Addiction across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.
The Alcohol Addiction pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.
Alcohol Addiction: Overview
Alcohol addiction or alcoholism affects people worldwide. Addiction to alcohol can lead to several changes ranging from psychological, genetic, and behavioral factors. The condition results in changes to the brain and neurochemistry and a person often lose the sense of control.
Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Clinical Phase
MoA
RoA
Ondansetron
ADial Pharmaceuticals
III
Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists
Oral
Ibudilast
MediciNova
II
Nitric oxide synthase inhibitors; Phosphodiesterase 10A, 11 A inhibitors; Type 3, 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors
NA
GET-73
CT Laboratories
II
Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists
Oral
OPNT002
Opiant Pharmaceuticals
II
Opioid receptor antagonists
Intranasal
Mifepristone
Corcept Therapeutics
II
Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists; Progesterone receptor antagonists
Oral
KT 110
Kinnov Therapeutics
II
Serotonin 2 receptor antagonists
Oral
BXCL501
BioXcel Therapeutics
I
Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists
Oral
PT 150
Pop Test Oncology
I
Androgen receptor antagonists; Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists
NA
Naltrexone controlled-release
BioCorRx
Preclinical
Opioid receptor antagonists
NA
Cannabidiol
Zynerba
Pre-clinical
Serotonin 1 receptor modulators
NA
Nezavist
Lohocla Research
Preclinical
GABA receptor agonists; Glutamate antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists
NA
TNX-102
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Preclinical
Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists; Histamine H1 receptor antagonists; Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists
NA
DCR AUD
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Preclinical
Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference
NA
Alcohol Addiction Therapeutic Assessment
The Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
IND
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
Small Molecule
Gene Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Inhalation
Oral
Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists
Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists; Progesterone receptor antagonists
GABA receptor agonists; Glutamate antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists
Opioid receptor antagonists
By Targets
Protease
Multiple Kinase
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Pop Test Oncology, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, CT Laboratories, ADial Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Opiant pharmaceuticals, Astrea Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, BioCorRx, Kinnov Therapeutics, Lohocla Research, Avicanna, Tonix pharmaceutical, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Choronos Therapeutics, Montipharma, Orphomed Inc, Mapreg and others.
Key Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapies: PT 150, Cannabidiol, Ibudilast, GET-73, Ondansetron, BXCL501, OPNT002, AT-121, Mifepristone, Naltrexone controlled-release, KT 110, Nezavist, TNX-102, DCR AUD, MAP4343 and others
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Alcohol Addiction Overview
4
Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapeutics
5
Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6
Alcohol Addiction – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7
In-depth Commercial Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Assessment
8
Alcohol Addiction Collaboration Deals
9
Late Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10
Mid-Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products
12
Inactive Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products
13
Alcohol Addiction Key Companies
14
Alcohol Addiction Key Products
15
Alcohol Addiction Unmet Needs
16
Alcohol Addiction Market Drivers and Barriers
17
Alcohol Addiction Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18
Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analyst Views
20
Appendix
