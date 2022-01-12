U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline to Progress with New and Emerging Drugs for Treatment, Analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Jan. 12, 2022

DelveInsight’s ‘Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Insight 2021 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline domain.
Some of the essential takeaways from the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline treatment therapies.

  • Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Alcohol Use Disorder treatment scenario include Adial Pharmaceuticals, R-Pharm Synergy Research, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Gilead Sciences, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Bioprojet, Corcept Therapeutics, Pfizer, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Organon, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, Amygdala Neurosciences, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Pop Test Oncology, Whanin Pharmaceutical, Astraea Therapeutics, Cybin, BioXcel Therapeutics, Mapreg, Arbutus Biopharma, Merck Sante, Odyssey pharmaceuticals, Dupont, Tonix Pharmaceuticals and many others.

  • Essential Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline therapies such as WIL-1903, Nociceptin receptor agonists, CYB003, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, MAP4343, KT 110, Ibudilast/MN-166, AD04/Ondansetron, ANS-6637, GET73, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

  • TKM-ALDH is a very unique application of RNAi being developed by Arbutus Biopharma. TKM-ALDH is designed to knock down or silence the Aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) enzyme to induce long term acute sensitivity to ethanol, for use in severe Alcohol Use Disorder treatment.

  • DCR-AUD is Dicerna’s GalXC™ RNAi investigational candidate designed to silence ALDH2 (aldehyde dehydrogenase 2) messenger RNA (mRNA) expression in the liver. In September 2021, Phase I clinical trial to assess DCR-AUD.

  • In July 2020, Adial Pharmaceuticals announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted its Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for the development of the Company's lead drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in the pediatric population, ages 12 to 17.

  • Chronos Therapeutics is developing CTDP-002, orexin 1 antagonists to target binge eating, alcohol and nicotine addictions.

  • Adial pharmaceuticals and Tedor Pharma, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) have entered into a collaboration agreement to provide cGMP contract manufacturing services for AD04, a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

  • OPNT002 is a very rapid-acting, intranasal formulation of naltrexone. Phase I clinical data with OPNT002 demonstrated rapid intranasal absorption and a short duration of action compared to currently available products. Opiant plans to initiate a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in patients diagnosed with Alcohol Use Disorder.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Alcohol Use Disorder Emerging Therapies

The Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Alcohol Use Disorder products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline landscape.

Alcohol Use Disorder Overview

Alcohol Use Disorder also referred to as Alcoholism is the most severe form of alcohol abuse and involves the inability to manage drinking habits. It is also known as Alcohol Addiction. These are common and potentially lethal disorders that mimic and exacerbate a wide range of additional medical and psychiatric conditions, and thereby shorten the lifespans of affected people by more than a decade.

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Assessment

Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

WIL-1903

Whanin Pharmaceutical

Preclinical

NA

Parenteral

CYB003

Cybin

Preclinical

NA

NA

BXCL501

BioXcel Therapeutics

Phase I

Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists

Sublingual

PT150

Pop Test Oncology

Phase I

Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists

Oral

DCR-AUD

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Phase I

Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors

Subcutaneous

MAP4343

Mapreg

Phase II

Microtubule-associated protein stimulants

Oral

KT 110

Kinnov Therapeutics

Phase II

Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists

Oral

Ibudilast/MN-166

MediciNova

Phase II

Type 3, 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors

Oral

AD04/Ondansetron

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Phase III

Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists

Oral

GET73

Laboratorio Farmaceutico

Phase II

Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists

Oral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Alcohol Use Disorder medications pipeline @ Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Analysis

Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Alcohol Use Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

By Alcohol Use Disorder Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

  • Mono/Combination

By Alcohol Use Disorder Clinical Stages

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Intravenous

  • Inhalation

  • Subcutaneous

By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies Molecule Type

  • Gene therapy

  • Stem cell therapy

  • Small molecules

By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies Mechanism of Action

  • Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists

  • Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists

  • Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists

  • Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitor

  • Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists

  • Opioid receptor antagonists

  • Microtubule-associated protein stimulants

Scope of the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Alcohol Use Disorder Players: Adial Pharmaceuticals, R-Pharm Synergy Research, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Gilead Sciences, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Bioprojet, Corcept Therapeutics, Pfizer, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Organon, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, Amygdala Neurosciences, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Pop Test Oncology, Whanin Pharmaceutical, Astraea Therapeutics, Cybin, BioXcel Therapeutics, Mapreg, Arbutus Biopharma

  • Key Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies: WIL-1903, Nociceptin receptor agonists, CYB003, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, MAP4343, KT 110, Ibudilast/MN-166, AD04/Ondansetron, ANS-6637, GET73

Dive deep into rich insights about emerging drugs for Alcohol Use Disorder assessment, visit @ Alcohol Use Disorder Emerging Therapies

For further information on the Alcohol Use Disorder current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Alcohol Use Disorder Ongoing Clinical Trials

Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment

