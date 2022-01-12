Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline to Progress with New and Emerging Drugs for Treatment, Analyzes DelveInsight
DelveInsight analyses a robust Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline with more than 30+ companies involved in the development of novel 30+ Alcohol Use Disorder treatment therapies including names such as Adial Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Kinnov therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Marperg, and several others.
DelveInsight analyses a robust Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline with more than 30+ companies involved in the development of novel 30+ Alcohol Use Disorder treatment therapies including names such as Adial Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Kinnov therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Marperg, and several others.
DelveInsight’s ‘Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline domain.
Some of the essential takeaways from the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report:
DelveInsight’s Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline treatment therapies.
Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Alcohol Use Disorder treatment scenario include Adial Pharmaceuticals, R-Pharm Synergy Research, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Gilead Sciences, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Bioprojet, Corcept Therapeutics, Pfizer, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Organon, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, Amygdala Neurosciences, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Pop Test Oncology, Whanin Pharmaceutical, Astraea Therapeutics, Cybin, BioXcel Therapeutics, Mapreg, Arbutus Biopharma, Merck Sante, Odyssey pharmaceuticals, Dupont, Tonix Pharmaceuticals and many others.
Essential Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline therapies such as WIL-1903, Nociceptin receptor agonists, CYB003, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, MAP4343, KT 110, Ibudilast/MN-166, AD04/Ondansetron, ANS-6637, GET73, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.
TKM-ALDH is a very unique application of RNAi being developed by Arbutus Biopharma. TKM-ALDH is designed to knock down or silence the Aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH) enzyme to induce long term acute sensitivity to ethanol, for use in severe Alcohol Use Disorder treatment.
DCR-AUD is Dicerna’s GalXC™ RNAi investigational candidate designed to silence ALDH2 (aldehyde dehydrogenase 2) messenger RNA (mRNA) expression in the liver. In September 2021, Phase I clinical trial to assess DCR-AUD.
In July 2020, Adial Pharmaceuticals announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted its Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for the development of the Company's lead drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in the pediatric population, ages 12 to 17.
Chronos Therapeutics is developing CTDP-002, orexin 1 antagonists to target binge eating, alcohol and nicotine addictions.
Adial pharmaceuticals and Tedor Pharma, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) have entered into a collaboration agreement to provide cGMP contract manufacturing services for AD04, a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.
OPNT002 is a very rapid-acting, intranasal formulation of naltrexone. Phase I clinical data with OPNT002 demonstrated rapid intranasal absorption and a short duration of action compared to currently available products. Opiant plans to initiate a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in patients diagnosed with Alcohol Use Disorder.
The Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Alcohol Use Disorder products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline landscape.
Alcohol Use Disorder also referred to as Alcoholism is the most severe form of alcohol abuse and involves the inability to manage drinking habits. It is also known as Alcohol Addiction. These are common and potentially lethal disorders that mimic and exacerbate a wide range of additional medical and psychiatric conditions, and thereby shorten the lifespans of affected people by more than a decade.
Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Phase
MoA
RoA
WIL-1903
Whanin Pharmaceutical
Preclinical
NA
Parenteral
CYB003
Cybin
Preclinical
NA
NA
BXCL501
BioXcel Therapeutics
Phase I
Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists
Sublingual
PT150
Pop Test Oncology
Phase I
Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists
Oral
DCR-AUD
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Phase I
Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors
Subcutaneous
MAP4343
Mapreg
Phase II
Microtubule-associated protein stimulants
Oral
KT 110
Kinnov Therapeutics
Phase II
Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists
Oral
Ibudilast/MN-166
MediciNova
Phase II
Type 3, 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors
Oral
AD04/Ondansetron
Adial Pharmaceuticals
Phase III
Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists
Oral
GET73
Laboratorio Farmaceutico
Phase II
Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists
Oral
Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutics Assessment
The Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Alcohol Use Disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.
By Alcohol Use Disorder Product Type
Mono
Combination
Mono/Combination
By Alcohol Use Disorder Clinical Stages
Discovery
Pre-clinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Route of Administration
Oral
Intravenous
Inhalation
Subcutaneous
By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies Molecule Type
Gene therapy
Stem cell therapy
Small molecules
By Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies Mechanism of Action
Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists
Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists
Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists
Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitor
Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists
Opioid receptor antagonists
Microtubule-associated protein stimulants
Scope of the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Major Alcohol Use Disorder Players: Adial Pharmaceuticals, R-Pharm Synergy Research, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Gilead Sciences, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, Bioprojet, Corcept Therapeutics, Pfizer, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Organon, Confluence Pharmaceuticals, Amygdala Neurosciences, Laboratorio Farmaceutico, Pop Test Oncology, Whanin Pharmaceutical, Astraea Therapeutics, Cybin, BioXcel Therapeutics, Mapreg, Arbutus Biopharma
Key Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies: WIL-1903, Nociceptin receptor agonists, CYB003, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, MAP4343, KT 110, Ibudilast/MN-166, AD04/Ondansetron, ANS-6637, GET73
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Alcohol Use Disorder: Overview
4
Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics
5
Alcohol Use Disorder: Late Stage Products (Phase III)
5.1
AD04: Adial Pharmaceuticals
6
Alcohol Use Disorder: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
6.1
KT 110: Kinnov Therapeutics
7
Alcohol Use Disorder: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
7.1
Ibudilast: MediciNova
8
Alcohol Use Disorder: Early Stage Products (Phase I)
8.1
PT150: Pop Test Oncology
9
Alcohol Use Disorder: Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9.1
BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics
10
Alcohol Use Disorder: Preclinical Stage Products
11
Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment
12
Inactive Products in Alcohol Use Disorder
13
Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding
14
Alcohol Use Disorder- Unmet Needs
15
Alcohol Use Disorder- Market Drivers and Barriers
16
Appendix
17
About DelveInsight
Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News
