Alcohol Ethoxylates Market to grow by USD 1.16 billion during 2021-2025, Acme-Hardesty Co. and Clariant International Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the alcohol ethoxylates market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.16 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcohol Ethoxylates Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the alcohol ethoxylates market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The cleaners segment is the leading application segment of the market.

What is the key driver in the market?

The growing demand for household and personal care products will notably drive the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 4%.

What is the key market challenge?

Volatile prices of ethylene oxide may impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

32% of the growth will originate from APAC.

Story continues

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acme-Hardesty Co., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Helm AG, India Glycols Ltd., Rimpro India, Saibaba Surfactants P Ltd., Shree Vallabh Chemicals, Stepan Co., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for household and personal care products and rising demand for surfactants in developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities, volatile prices of ethylene oxide may impede the market growth is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this alcohol ethoxylates market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alcohol ethoxylates market report covers the following areas:

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Size

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Trends

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increasing number of applications of alcohol ethoxylates as one of the prime reasons driving the alcohol ethoxylates market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist alcohol ethoxylates market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alcohol ethoxylates market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alcohol ethoxylates market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alcohol ethoxylates market vendors

