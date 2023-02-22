Alcohol Gummies Market to Reach $16.3 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

An increase in demand for consumption of alcohol gummies drives the growth of the global alcohol gummies market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Alcohol Gummies Market by Type (Spirit gummies, Cocktail gummies), by Nature (Alcohol infused, Alcohol flavored), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global alcohol gummies industry generated $10.9 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $16.3 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

An increase in demand for consumption of alcohol gummies drives the growth of the global alcohol gummies market. However, lack of consumer awareness about the availability of alcohol gummies, particularly in emerging nations in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa restricts the market growth. Moreover, increased demand for handmade confections with alcohol presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global alcohol gummies market, owing to factors such as a decline in the product demand, limited operations in most industries, inadequate funding to research & academic institutes, disrupted supply chain, and challenges in terms of providing essential/post-sales services.

However, the market has already recovered in the post-pandemic.

The spirit segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the spirit segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global alcohol gummies market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growing consumption of spirits is driving the growth of the segment. However, the cocktail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market players such as Smith & Sinclair and Osito & Co. are offering cocktail gummies as one of the products in their product portfolio.

The alcohol flavored segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on nature, the alcohol flavored segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global alcohol gummies market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Alcohol flavored gummies are manufactured with various fruits and herbs. Sugarfina is one of the leading market players for selling alcohol flavored gummies in the global market. The company provides wide range of alcohol flavored gummies such as bubbly bears, bourbon bears, cuba libre, and dry gin fizz gummies. However, the alcohol infused segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Alcohol infused gummies are becoming very popular day by day especially among the youth population.

The online segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global alcohol gummies market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. A growing number of offers or discounts and the increased prevalence of different internet portals in emerging countries encourage customers to buy alcohol gummies online. However, the offline segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The goal of manufacturers is to make their products more visible on store shelves, hence they frequently focus on niche retailers. Specialty retailers now have a greater assortment of alcohol gummies as a result. The alcohol gummies business is expanding because of the possibilities that specialty shops offer, including savings and the advantage of instant gratification.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global alcohol gummies market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in most of the nations in this region choose to purchase premium alcohol gummies from specialty stores due to the distinctive variety of appealing products offered and the convenient packaging. It appears that customers are opting for premium products. However, the North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The primary factors influencing the market growth in the region include increase in popularity of the products due to consumer preferences, their availability in a variety of flavors, and the regional tradition of consuming them on special occasions.

Leading Market Players: -

Arewa Treats,

Maggie Lyon Chocolatiers,

Kate & Belle,

The Candy Store,

Sugarfina USA LLC,

SugarSin,

Inebriated Baker,

Lolli & Pops,

Smith & Sinclair US,

Squish Candies

