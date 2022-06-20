U.S. markets closed

Alcohol Packaging Market Size Growth to Reach USD 78,205 Mn by 2030 Analysis By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Alcohol Packaging Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LONDON, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alcohol Packaging Market size accounted for USD 61,983 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 78,205 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Globally, increased economic growth, combined with increased expenditure on leisure activities, is the main source of competitive advantage that leads to increased alcohol consumption, supporting the expansion of the alcohol packaging market over the forecast period. Growing brand manufacturers' expertise in differentiating their alcoholic goods based on the packaging is also expected to assist the alcohol packaging market's growth over the years. Alcohol packaging is vital in brand promotion, resulting in more effective marketing campaigns. Alcohol beverage firms are currently fanatical about providing superior packaging attributes for their products in order to persuade consumers to prefer their brand over others.

Packaging can always have a big influence on customer purchasing decisions. Alcohol packaging is becoming more popular among industry participants as the demand for alcohol packaging rises in parallel with the rise in alcohol output. Alcohol packaging is considered environmentally beneficial because the components used are mostly recyclable. Furthermore, alcohol packaging is both physically beautiful and cost-effective. Alcohol packaging manufacturers help to provide customers with convenient packaging. Primary packaging solutions, such as containers, bottles, and growlers, are easy to open and drink from. This is advantageous for producers searching for novel packaging alternatives.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2950

Report Coverage:

Market

Alcohol Packaging Market

Market Size 2021

USD 61,983 Mn

Market Forecast 2030

USD 78,205 Mn

CAGR

2.7% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Material, By Alcohol, By Packaging, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Amcol Plc, Beatson Clark, Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc, Mondi Group, Crown Holdings, Inc, Brick Packaging, LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Tetra Pak International SA, Smurfit Kappa, Owens Illinois Inc., and VetreriaEtrusca SPA.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Alcohol Packaging Market Growth Aspects

Growth in discretionary cash internationally, as well as increasing expenditure on communal activities, are some of the primary influencing elements that jointly lead to an increase in alcohol consumption, which historically fuels the market alcohol packaging market expansion during the projection era. In addition, growing consumer desire for easy-to-open, quick-to-open, and simple liquor packaging designs drives growth in the alcohol packaging industry. Growing brand manufacturers' understanding of branding their alcoholic products depending on the packaging has also contributed to the expansion of the alcohol packaging business throughout the years. Furthermore, increased awareness among millennials about the negative effects of alcohol drinking may eventually stymie the growth of the alcohol packaging sector. However, the implementation of stringent guidelines restricting the packaging materials used for alcoholic drinks may hinder the growth of the worldwide alcohol packaging market in the coming years.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/alcohol-packaging-market

Increased Demand for Fortified and Other Premium Ingredients Infused Wine

Product premiumization is one of the primary factors that will likely fuel the rise of fortified wine in the coming years. Leading companies are focusing on the manufacture of novel flavored fortified wines to fulfill growing consumer preferences. Wine is an important part of European cultures, and this trend is spreading to other parts of the world, which include Asian countries. Wine is consumed by young and working-class people in these places as part of a balanced diet, at parties and events, and on rare occasions. These consumer trends are projected to fuel market expansion over the forecast period. The increasing consumption of wine by consumers has been a significant incentive for the industry.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global alcohol packaging market. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global alcohol packaging market in terms of revenue in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to a higher volume of beverage consumption as a result of the region's large population. The presence of densely populated countries like China and India, as well as increased consumer spending and acceptance of alcohol consumption, will all contribute to market expansion. Furthermore, Alcohol consumption in India increased by 38% between 2010 and 2017, as per a World Health Organization study. It increased from 2.4 liters per adult annually in 2005 to almost 5.7 liters per adult annually in 2016. China is one of the world's major alcoholic beverage consumers. While the Chinese rice liquor 'Baijiu' is still widely used, local demand for wine, foreign beer and spirits has surged in the recent decade.

Market Segmentation

The global alcohol packaging market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on material, alcohol, and packaging. Based on the material, the market is divided into glass, metal, plastic, paper, and others. Based on the alcohol, the market separated into beer, wine, spirits, and others. Based on packaging, the market is categorized into primary, and secondary.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2950

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the alcohol packaging industry are Amcol Plc, Beatson Clark, Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc, Mondi Group, Crown Holdings, Inc, Brick Packaging, LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Tetra Pak International SA, Smurfit Kappa, Owens Illinois Inc., and Vetreria Etrusca SPA.

Browse More Research Topic on Consumer Goods and Food and Beverages Industry:

The global medical flexible packaging market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 20.5 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The global plastic packaging market is projected to reach market size of around USD 500 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The global Range Hood Market size accounted for USD 15,698 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26,508 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The global Prebiotic Ingredients Market accounted for USD 5,786 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14,244 Mn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


