U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,844.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,998.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,173.50
    -19.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.84
    -0.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +16.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.68 (+2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.59
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1040
    -4.7600 (-3.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,837.65
    +77.29 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.29
    +3.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.85
    -12.46 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Alcohol prep pads market to grow by 11.99% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing vaccine production will drive growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol prep pads market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including AdvaCare Pharma, Allison Medical Inc., Avantor Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Care Touch, CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Delta Hi Tech Inc., DUKAL Corp, Dynarex Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corp., Penta Bioscience Products, Phoenix Healthcare Solutions LLC, Professional Disposables International Inc., Reynard Health Supplies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others), product (alcohol cotton balls and alcohol cotton sheet), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the alcohol prep pads market, request a sample report

The alcohol prep pads market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the alcohol prep pads market was valued at USD 157.46 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 55.76 million. The alcohol prep pads market size is estimated to grow by USD USD 307.63 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.29%, according to Technavio.

Alcohol prep pads market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global alcohol prep pads market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to offer undifferentiated products at competitive prices through a clear and unique value proposition. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • AdvaCare Pharma - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as StayGuard alcohol prep pads.

  • Allison Medical Inc. - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as SureComfort alcohol prep pads.

  • Avantor Inc. - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as Sterile.

Global alcohol prep pads market Market dynamics

Major drivers

  • Rising number of surgical procedures worldwide

  • Growing number of fatal injuries in sports and road accidents

  • Increasing vaccine production

Key challenges

  • Pricing pressure coupled with growing competition

  • Growing threat of counterfeit products

  • Growing preference for non-invasive procedures

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this alcohol prep pads market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcohol prep pads market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the alcohol prep pads market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the alcohol prep pads market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcohol prep pads market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The bioactive wound dressing market size is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (moist wound care, active wound care, and antimicrobial care) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The adhesive bandages market size is expected to increase by USD 622.43 million from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 4.26%. The growing number of surgical procedures is notably driving the adhesive bandages market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede the market growth.

Alcohol Prep Pads Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.29%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 307.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.99

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Asia at 28%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AdvaCare Pharma, Allison Medical Inc., Avantor Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Care Touch, CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Delta Hi Tech Inc., DUKAL Corp, Dynarex Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corp., Penta Bioscience Products, Phoenix Healthcare Solutions LLC, Professional Disposables International Inc., Reynard Health Supplies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global alcohol prep pads market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Alcohol cotton balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Alcohol cotton sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AdvaCare Pharma

  • 12.4 Allison Medical Inc.

  • 12.5 Avantor Inc.

  • 12.6 B. Braun SE

  • 12.7 Baxter International Inc.

  • 12.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 12.9 Care Touch

  • 12.10 CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Delta Hi Tech Inc.

  • 12.12 Dynarex Corp.

  • 12.13 McKesson Corp.

  • 12.14 Medline Industries LP

  • 12.15 Nipro Corp.

  • 12.16 Professional Disposables International Inc.

  • 12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2023-2027
Global Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcohol-prep-pads-market-to-grow-by-11-99-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-increasing-vaccine-production-will-drive-growth---technavio-301706164.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Technology Still Looks Vulnerable Despite the Ground It Already Has Lost

    It has been a rough year for shares of the semiconductor maker and the decline in its stock may not be over based on its charts.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Elon Musk: ‘It’s time for Tesla’s board to wake up and do their job,’ investor says

    Gerber Kawasaki Co-Founder Ross Gerber joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk’s leadership of Tesla and Twitter, how Twitter is affecting the Tesla brand, what the board of directors at Tesla needs to do, and how he would run Tesla if he had the role.

  • Honeywell to Pay $203 Million in Settlements Over Brazil, Algeria Bribery

    The company agreed to pay nearly $203 million to resolve investigations in the U.S. and Brazil into bribes paid to public officials in Algeria and at Brazil’s state-owned oil company.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Here's Why Traders of Accenture Plc Are Voting With Their Feet

    On Friday Accenture Plc posted an earnings and revenue beat but the share price is under pressure on Monday. Let's check out the charts and technical indicators of this Dublin, Ireland-based consulting giant. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is close to making a new low for the move down and tells us that sellers of ACN are more aggressive than buyers.

  • Energy stocks crushed the S&P 500 in 2022, and Wall Street loves the sector next year

    Energy stocks have been winners in a bleak year for equities, and Wall Street is betting the sector’s outperformance will persist heading into 2023.

  • These 3 NYSE-Traded REITs All Hit New 12-Month Lows

    Higher interest rates — and the expectation that even higher rates are on the way — have made the real estate investment trust (REIT) game a difficult one lately. There are other factors, to be sure, but this industry is highly interest-rate sensitive and it’s been uncomfortable this year. Here are three REITs, all traded on the New York Stock Exchange, that have dropped to new 52-week lows: Denver-based Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) focuses on owning and managing residential communit

  • Oil prices edge higher; China COVID surge limits gains

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a U.S. plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China. Brent crude futures were up 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $79.95 a barrel at 0710 GMT, adding to a 76 cent gain in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.51 a barrel, after climbing 90 cents in the previous session.

  • Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold after backlash

    Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week.

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • Oil ends higher on China demand hopes, while natural gas tumbles 11%

    Oil futures end higher Monday, finding support as investors assess the longer-term outlook for Chinese demand as the country relaxes its COVID-19 curbs

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario. The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman. All nine holes have assays pending.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ACCELERATES RETURN OF CAPITAL WITH $419 MILLION IN DISPOSITIONS AND A 32% DIVIDEND INCREASE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three definitive agreements to dispose of certain non-strategic assets, effective October 1, 2022 for aggregate consideration of $419 million, consisting of $394 million in cash and producing assets that consolidate working interest in our operated Butte, Saskatchewan core area. Current production from the disposed assets is approximately 11,000 boe/d1 and is expected to average appro

  • Demand for Lemons Surges as Chinese Seek Immunity Against Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Business is suddenly booming for China’s lemon farmers as citizens turn to natural remedies to fight a mounting wave of Covid infections.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEO“The market

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Oil Stocks Mixed, Prices Up As U.S. Shifts From Sell To Buy In Oil Markets

    With crude oil prices well off the highs from earlier in the year, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday it has started the process to repurchase crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The monthslong bid to sell SPR stockpiles in an effort to keep oil prices down throughout 2022 also brought in a substantial financial gain. Oil stocks were mixed as oil prices rose on Monday.