Alcohol prep pads market to grow by 11.99% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing vaccine production will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol prep pads market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AdvaCare Pharma, Allison Medical Inc., Avantor Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Care Touch, CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Delta Hi Tech Inc., DUKAL Corp, Dynarex Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corp., Penta Bioscience Products, Phoenix Healthcare Solutions LLC, Professional Disposables International Inc., Reynard Health Supplies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others), product (alcohol cotton balls and alcohol cotton sheet), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

The alcohol prep pads market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the alcohol prep pads market was valued at USD 157.46 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 55.76 million. The alcohol prep pads market size is estimated to grow by USD USD 307.63 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.29%, according to Technavio.

Alcohol prep pads market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global alcohol prep pads market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to offer undifferentiated products at competitive prices through a clear and unique value proposition. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

AdvaCare Pharma - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as StayGuard alcohol prep pads.

Allison Medical Inc. - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as SureComfort alcohol prep pads.

Avantor Inc. - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as Sterile.

Global alcohol prep pads market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Rising number of surgical procedures worldwide

Growing number of fatal injuries in sports and road accidents

Increasing vaccine production

Key challenges

Pricing pressure coupled with growing competition

Growing threat of counterfeit products

Growing preference for non-invasive procedures

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this alcohol prep pads market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcohol prep pads market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alcohol prep pads market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alcohol prep pads market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcohol prep pads market vendors

Alcohol Prep Pads Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 307.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 28% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AdvaCare Pharma, Allison Medical Inc., Avantor Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Care Touch, CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Delta Hi Tech Inc., DUKAL Corp, Dynarex Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corp., Penta Bioscience Products, Phoenix Healthcare Solutions LLC, Professional Disposables International Inc., Reynard Health Supplies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

