Alcohol prep pads market to grow by 11.99% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing vaccine production will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol prep pads market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including AdvaCare Pharma, Allison Medical Inc., Avantor Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Care Touch, CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Delta Hi Tech Inc., DUKAL Corp, Dynarex Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corp., Penta Bioscience Products, Phoenix Healthcare Solutions LLC, Professional Disposables International Inc., Reynard Health Supplies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and others), product (alcohol cotton balls and alcohol cotton sheet), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))
The alcohol prep pads market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the alcohol prep pads market was valued at USD 157.46 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 55.76 million. The alcohol prep pads market size is estimated to grow by USD USD 307.63 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.29%, according to Technavio.
Alcohol prep pads market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global alcohol prep pads market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to offer undifferentiated products at competitive prices through a clear and unique value proposition. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
AdvaCare Pharma - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as StayGuard alcohol prep pads.
Allison Medical Inc. - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as SureComfort alcohol prep pads.
Avantor Inc. - The company offers alcohol prep pads such as Sterile.
Global alcohol prep pads market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
Rising number of surgical procedures worldwide
Growing number of fatal injuries in sports and road accidents
Increasing vaccine production
Key challenges
Pricing pressure coupled with growing competition
Growing threat of counterfeit products
Growing preference for non-invasive procedures
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this alcohol prep pads market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcohol prep pads market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the alcohol prep pads market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the alcohol prep pads market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcohol prep pads market vendors
Alcohol Prep Pads Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
164
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.29%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 307.63 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
11.99
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Asia at 28%
Key countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AdvaCare Pharma, Allison Medical Inc., Avantor Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Care Touch, CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Delta Hi Tech Inc., DUKAL Corp, Dynarex Corp., GAMA Healthcare Ltd, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries LP, Nipro Corp., Penta Bioscience Products, Phoenix Healthcare Solutions LLC, Professional Disposables International Inc., Reynard Health Supplies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global alcohol prep pads market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Alcohol cotton balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Alcohol cotton sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AdvaCare Pharma
12.4 Allison Medical Inc.
12.5 Avantor Inc.
12.6 B. Braun SE
12.7 Baxter International Inc.
12.8 Cardinal Health Inc.
12.9 Care Touch
12.10 CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd.
12.11 Delta Hi Tech Inc.
12.12 Dynarex Corp.
12.13 McKesson Corp.
12.14 Medline Industries LP
12.15 Nipro Corp.
12.16 Professional Disposables International Inc.
12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
