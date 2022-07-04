U.S. markets closed

Alcohol Prep Pads Market Recorded 14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Evolving Opportunities with Avantor Inc. & Mckesson Corp| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcohol prep pads market share is expected to increase by USD 194.5 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 12.94% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The alcohol prep pads market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Avantor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Dynarex Corp., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Few vendors with key offerings are mentioned below:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcohol Prep Pads Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Avantor Inc. - The company offers VWR Alcohol Prep Pads.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers Alcohol Pads B. Braun.

  • Baxter International Inc. - The company offers Alcohol Pads, antiseptic wipes, and cleaning agents among others.

  • Dynarex Corp. - The company offers Sterile Alcohol Prep Pads.

  • McKesson Corp. - The company offers McKesson Alcohol Prep Pads.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings -  Request the  Latest sample report 

Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2021-2025: Scope

The alcohol prep pads market report covers the following areas:

Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

  • Driver: The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Surgical site infections (SSI) complicate about 5% of clean-contaminated operations performed annually in US hospitals and account for the most common nosocomial infection in surgical patients. Globally, the number of surgical procedures, including orthopedic procedures such as joint reconstruction, hip replacement, and knee replacement, is rising and has increased the demand for alcohol prep pads

  • Challenges: The pricing pressure coupled with growing competition might hamper the market growth. The global alcohol prep pads market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Only major vendors such as BD, Baxter, and B. Braun Melsungen are focusing on developing advanced and innovative products. Though established global vendors have wide distribution channels and contracts with leading hospitals and healthcare facilities, they are facing intense competition from small regional vendors that offer similar products at relatively lower prices. Hence, customers have the choice of purchasing high-quality products at low prices.

  • To know about more market dynamics along with the latest trends - Click Now!

Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-User

  • Geography

  • To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Alcohol Prep Pads Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Alcohol Prep Pads Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Alcohol Prep Pads Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The sterile gloves market share in Western Europe is expected to increase to USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%.

  • The knee replacement market share is expected to increase to USD 2.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92%.

Alcohol Prep Pads Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 194.5 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.00

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avantor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Dynarex Corp., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Avantor Inc.

  • 10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • 10.5 Baxter International Inc.

  • 10.6 Dynarex Corp.

  • 10.7 McKesson Corp.

  • 10.8 Medline Industries Inc.

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 Nipro Corp.

  • 10.11 Professional Disposables International Inc.

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcohol-prep-pads-market-recorded-14-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--evolving-opportunities-with-avantor-inc--mckesson-corp-technavio-301579617.html

SOURCE Technavio

