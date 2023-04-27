Alcohol tea maker and vegan energy bars among failures in Sunak’s Covid start-up fund

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP

A vegan energy bar company, a cryptocurrency data firm and an alcoholic tea maker are among a raft of businesses backed by Rishi Sunak’s Future Fund that have gone bust.

One in 10 companies backed by the taxpayer fund have now collapsed, official figures have revealed.

Quarterly data released by the British Business Bank (BBB) show that 111 of the 1,190 companies that received loans from the £1.1bn fund have failed.

Names of the businesses have been published for the first time.

They show the fund has lost all its money on investments including: Human Food, a vegan energy bar company which borrowed £261,288; Crowdsense, which aimed to scan social media to give cryptocurrency traders an advantage; and Noveltea, which sold teas infused with gin, whisky and rum.

The taxpayer-owned BBB, which runs the fund, said that the increase in administrations “in part was driven by the weakness in the wider UK market and the banking crisis”.

The fund said the rate of insolvencies has picked up this year amid worsening economic conditions. Collapses are likely to accelerate dramatically in the coming months as the fund calls in hundreds of loans.

As Chancellor, Mr Sunak championed the Future Fund during the early days of lockdown as a way to keep Britain’s most innovative start-ups afloat.

The fund lent up to £5m to loss making companies so long as they also received funding from private investors. The loans were designed to convert into shares when a company raised a subsequent round of funding.

The taxpayer has been left with an eclectic mix of investments in companies ranging from a sex party organiser to a toilet seat maker, and Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

The latest figures show that 28 more Future Fund-backed companies went into administration in the first quarter of the year, bringing the total to 111.

It marks an acceleration on the previous quarter, when 16 businesses fell into administration.

In comparison, just six companies returned cash to the fund after being sold in the quarter, taking the total to date to 49.

Thirty more companies raised money in the quarter, meaning that the Future Fund’s loans converted to shareholdings. The taxpayer now has stakes in 529 companies through the fund.

However, 502 companies continue to owe money, having failed to raise funds since the first loans were issued almost three years ago.

These businesses are now facing looming debt repayment deadlines that it is feared could make hundreds more companies insolvent.

The Telegraph revealed last month that the Future Fund had written to start-ups warning that it will call in the loans within months.

The loans mature after three years and companies are required to pay them back double with interest if they fail to raise new funds that convert into equity.

Ken Cooper, the bank’s managing director of venture solutions, said: “The Future Fund is now entering the maturity phase, which signals three years since the first loans were executed. This is likely to increase the level of transactional activity rapidly over the coming months.”

Mr Cooper said the fund was designed to provide “long-term value for the UK taxpayer”. Officials are understood to be confident that the fund will make a profit for the taxpayer despite the rising number of administrations.