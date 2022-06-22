Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis Report by Material and Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market is segmented by material (glass, metal, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the alcoholic beverage packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America regions. Growing demand for metal cans from craft beer industry will facilitate the alcoholic beverage packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the market share growth by the Glass segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mostly, all types of alcoholic beverages such as beers, wine, rum, vodka, and whiskey are available in glass packaging, due to which, the segment has the highest share of the alcoholic beverage packaging market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amcor Plc- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products including bottles and closures, labels and overwrap and pouches, bags and single Serve.

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products under the flavored alcoholic beverages solution line.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products under the product lines including Beverage Cans, Beverage Ends and Craft Beer Cans.

Encore Glass

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Co.

I Glass Inc.

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

The alcoholic beverage packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.to compete in the market.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.39% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.47 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Encore Glass, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., O I Glass Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Driver:

Rising consumption of alcohol:

Our Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Trend:

Rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer:

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

10.4 Ardagh Group SA

10.5 Ball Corp.

10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

10.8 Encore Glass

10.9 Gerresheimer AG

10.10 Graham Packaging Co.

Appendix 114

Scope of the report 115

Currency conversion rates for US$ 116

Research methodology 117

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

