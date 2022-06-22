U.S. markets closed

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis Report by Material and Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market is segmented by material (glass, metal, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the alcoholic beverage packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America regions. Growing demand for metal cans from craft beer industry will facilitate the alcoholic beverage packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the market share growth by the Glass segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mostly, all types of alcoholic beverages such as beers, wine, rum, vodka, and whiskey are available in glass packaging, due to which, the segment has the highest share of the alcoholic beverage packaging market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Access more research insights with recommendations of relevant topics from Technavio's library of +17,000 Reports. Buy Now

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amcor Plc- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products including bottles and closures, labels and overwrap and pouches, bags and single Serve.

  • Ardagh Group SA

  • Ball Corp.- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products under the flavored alcoholic beverages solution line.

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Crown Holdings Inc.- The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging products under the product lines including Beverage Cans, Beverage Ends and Craft Beer Cans.

  • Encore Glass

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Graham Packaging Co.

  • I Glass Inc.

  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

The alcoholic beverage packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.to compete in the market.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.39%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 11.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.47

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Encore Glass, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co., O I Glass Inc., and Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Driver:

  • Rising consumption of alcohol:

Our Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Trend:

  • Rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer:

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market vendors

Related Reports:

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The glass bottles and containers market share in APAC is expected to increase by USD 4.02 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.59%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Glass Packaging Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The glass packaging market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 3.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 Ardagh Group SA

  • 10.5 Ball Corp.

  • 10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

  • 10.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 10.8 Encore Glass

  • 10.9 Gerresheimer AG

  • 10.10 Graham Packaging Co.

  • 10.11 O

  • Glass Inc 110

  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd 112

  • Appendix 114

  • Scope of the report 115

  • Currency conversion rates for US$ 116

  • Research methodology 117

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcoholic-beverage-packaging-market-size-share-and-industry-analysis-report-by-material-and-regional-outlook-application-potential-competitive-market-share--forecast-2021---2025-301571621.html

SOURCE Technavio

