Alcoholic beverage packaging market size to grow by 7.16% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising consumption of alcohol will drive growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2023-2027

Alcoholic beverage packaging market insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Brick Packaging, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Diageo Plc, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, KRONES AG, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., Vetreria Etrusca Spa, Vidrala SA, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Material, application, and region

The alcoholic beverage packaging market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the alcoholic beverage packaging market was valued at USD 48.81 billion. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 20.19 billion. The alcoholic beverage packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.74 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.41%, according to Technavio.

Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Vendor insights

The global alcoholic beverage packaging market is fragmented, with the presence of many international players. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Amcor Plc – The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as Stelvin closure system designed for wines.

Ardagh Group SA - The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as glass and metal packaging.

Ball Corp. – The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as standard can, sleek can, slim can, and crowler can.

Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Rising consumption of alcohol

Growing demand for metal cans from the craft beer industry

Increasing use of PET packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry

Key challenges:

Rising cost of raw materials and energy

Decline in drinking habit

Growing concerns over the use of plastic bottles

What are the key data covered in this alcoholic beverage packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcoholic beverage packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alcoholic beverage packaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alcoholic beverage packaging market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic beverage packaging market vendors

Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Brick Packaging, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Diageo Plc, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, KRONES AG, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., Vetreria Etrusca Spa, and Vidrala SA Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global alcoholic beverage packaging market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Material

6.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amcor Plc

12.4 Ardagh Group SA

12.5 Ball Corp.

12.6 Beatson Clark Ltd.

12.7 Berry Global Group Inc.

12.8 Brick Packaging

12.9 Crown Holdings Inc.

12.10 DS Smith Plc

12.11 Gerresheimer AG

12.12 Mondi plc

12.13 O I Glass Inc.

12.14 Smurfit Kappa Group

12.15 Tetra Laval S.A.

12.16 Vetreria Etrusca Spa

12.17 Vidrala SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

