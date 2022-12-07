Alcoholic beverage packaging market size to grow by 7.16% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising consumption of alcohol will drive growth - Technavio
Alcoholic beverage packaging market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Brick Packaging, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Diageo Plc, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, KRONES AG, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., Vetreria Etrusca Spa, Vidrala SA, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Material, application, and region
The alcoholic beverage packaging market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the alcoholic beverage packaging market was valued at USD 48.81 billion. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 20.19 billion. The alcoholic beverage packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 31.74 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.41%, according to Technavio.
Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Vendor insights
The global alcoholic beverage packaging market is fragmented, with the presence of many international players. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Amcor Plc – The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as Stelvin closure system designed for wines.
Ardagh Group SA - The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as glass and metal packaging.
Ball Corp. – The company offers alcoholic beverage packaging such as standard can, sleek can, slim can, and crowler can.
Alcoholic beverage packaging market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Rising consumption of alcohol
Growing demand for metal cans from the craft beer industry
Increasing use of PET packaging in the alcoholic beverage industry
Key challenges:
Rising cost of raw materials and energy
Decline in drinking habit
Growing concerns over the use of plastic bottles
What are the key data covered in this alcoholic beverage packaging market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcoholic beverage packaging market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the alcoholic beverage packaging market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the alcoholic beverage packaging market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic beverage packaging market vendors
Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 31.74 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.16
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Brick Packaging, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Diageo Plc, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, KRONES AG, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., Vetreria Etrusca Spa, and Vidrala SA
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
