Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 393.96 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The alcoholic beverages market value is set to grow by USD 393.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.23%  according to Technavio.  Technavio categorizes alcoholic beverages as a part of the global distillers and vintners market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the alcoholic beverages market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report.

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our alcoholic beverages market report covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

  • The alcoholic beverages market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and market consolidation to compete in the market.

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV are some of the major market participants.

  • For instance  -Ab-inbev.com, the company offers alcoholic beverages under the brand name Budweiser.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The increase in the popularity of the craft segment, rise in mergers and acquisitions, and increase in marketing and promotional activities will offer immense growth opportunities

  • Challenges: The prominence of counterfeit products, competition from other beverages & high taxation will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive  Alcoholic Beverages Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Alcoholic Beverages Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The port-wine market share is expected to increase to USD 157.04 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%.

  • The craft spirits market share is expected to increase by USD 36.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.56%.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 393.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.67

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA , Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

  • 10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.5 Carlsberg AS

  • 10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.

  • 10.7 Diageo Plc

  • 10.8 Heineken NV

  • 10.9 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • 10.11 Pernod Ricard SA

  • 10.12 Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcoholic-beverages-market-forecast-report-2022-usd-393-96-billion-market-growth-opportunity-by-2026-technavio-301573829.html

SOURCE Technavio

