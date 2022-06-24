Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 393.96 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The alcoholic beverages market value is set to grow by USD 393.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.23% according to Technavio. Technavio categorizes alcoholic beverages as a part of the global distillers and vintners market. The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the alcoholic beverages market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our alcoholic beverages market report covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The alcoholic beverages market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and market consolidation to compete in the market.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV are some of the major market participants.

For instance - Ab-inbev.com, the company offers alcoholic beverages under the brand name Budweiser.

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increase in the popularity of the craft segment, rise in mergers and acquisitions, and increase in marketing and promotional activities will offer immense growth opportunities

Challenges: The prominence of counterfeit products, competition from other beverages & high taxation will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Alcoholic Beverages Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Geography

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Alcoholic Beverages Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 393.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA , Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Carlsberg AS

10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.

10.7 Diageo Plc

10.8 Heineken NV

10.9 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

10.11 Pernod Ricard SA

10.12 Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

