Alcoholic Beverages Market Size to Grow by USD 393.26 Bn| 35% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcoholic beverages market potential growth difference will be USD 393.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market will continue to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period. The increase in the popularity of the craft segment is notably driving the alcoholic beverages market growth, although factors such as the prominence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Read Free Sample Report

Alcoholic Beverages Market Segment Highlights

Product

Geography

Download FREE Sample for the key contributing segment analysis

Alcoholic Beverages Market Vendor Analysis

The alcoholic beverages market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and market consolidation to compete in the market. Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV are some of the major market participants.

Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. These vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on the positioning and pricing of their products. Most of these products often fall in the same price bracket, resulting in lower switching costs for buyers. This results in the moderate bargaining power of buyers and a high threat of rivalry. Companies such as Ab-inbev.com, Asahigroup-holdings.com, and Carlsberggroup.com are offering innovative products to strengthen their competitive strategy.

Story continues

View Report Outlook for Key highlights on Vendors and their Strategic Initiatives

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global alcoholic beverages as a part of the global distillers and vintners market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the alcoholic beverages market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Beverages Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist alcoholic beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alcoholic beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alcoholic beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic beverages market vendors

Related Reports:



Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Beer Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 393.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA , Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Carlsberg AS

10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.

10.7 Diageo Plc

10.8 Heineken NV

10.9 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

10.11 Pernod Ricard SA

10.12 Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcoholic-beverages-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-393-26-bn-35-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301514986.html

SOURCE Technavio