Alcoholic Beverages Market Size to Grow by USD 393.26 Bn| 35% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcoholic beverages market potential growth difference will be USD 393.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market will continue to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period. The increase in the popularity of the craft segment is notably driving the alcoholic beverages market growth, although factors such as the prominence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Read Free Sample Report

Alcoholic Beverages Market Segment Highlights

  • Product

  • Geography

Download FREE Sample for the key contributing segment analysis

Alcoholic Beverages Market Vendor Analysis

  • The alcoholic beverages market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and market consolidation to compete in the market. Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV are some of the major market participants.

  • Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. These vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on the positioning and pricing of their products. Most of these products often fall in the same price bracket, resulting in lower switching costs for buyers. This results in the moderate bargaining power of buyers and a high threat of rivalry. Companies such as Ab-inbev.com, Asahigroup-holdings.com, and Carlsberggroup.com are offering innovative products to strengthen their competitive strategy.

View Report Outlook for Key highlights on Vendors and their Strategic Initiatives

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global alcoholic beverages as a part of the global distillers and vintners market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the alcoholic beverages market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Alcoholic Beverages Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist alcoholic beverages market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the alcoholic beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the alcoholic beverages market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic beverages market vendors

Related Reports:

Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Beer Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 393.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.67

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA , Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

  • 10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.5 Carlsberg AS

  • 10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.

  • 10.7 Diageo Plc

  • 10.8 Heineken NV

  • 10.9 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • 10.11 Pernod Ricard SA

  • 10.12 Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcoholic-beverages-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-393-26-bn-35-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301514986.html

SOURCE Technavio

