Alcoholic drinks market to grow by 5.42% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Alcoholic drinks market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Vina Concha y Toro SA, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Beer, Wine, Spirits, RTD pre-mixes, and Cider), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the alcoholic drinks market, request a sample report
In 2017, the alcoholic drinks market was valued at 233.99 billion liters. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 83.38 billion liters. The alcoholic drinks market size is estimated to grow by 88.96 billion liters from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.66% according to Technavio.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Alcoholic drinks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global Alcoholic drinks market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Beck's, Corona, and Budweiser.
Anora Group Plc - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Koskenkorva, LINIE Aquavit, and O. P. Anderson.
Bacardi Ltd. - The company offers alcoholic drinks such as rum and Vodka.
Bronco Wine Co. - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Smirnoff and Casamigos Blanco.
Alcoholic drinks market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Increase in popularity of craft segment
Rise in mergers and acquisitions
Increase in marketing and promotional activities
KEY Challenges –
Prominence of counterfeit products
Competition from other beverages
High taxation
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The alcoholic drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this alcoholic drinks market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcoholic drinks market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the alcoholic drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the alcoholic drinks market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic drinks market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The ready to drink cocktails market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 748.7 million. The growth of convenience products across the world is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the huge availability of substitute products may impede the market growth.
The root beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 139.76 million. The emergence of low-ABV cocktails is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low awareness of root beer and lack of standardized definition of quality may impede the market growth.
Alcoholic Drinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%
Market growth 2023-2027
88.96 bn L
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.42
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global alcoholic drinks market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Aceo Ltd.
12.4 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.
12.5 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV
12.6 Anora Group Plc
12.7 Bacardi Ltd.
12.8 Bronco Wine Co.
12.9 Brown Forman Corp.
12.10 Carlsberg Breweries AS
12.11 Constellation Brands Inc.
12.12 Diageo Plc
12.13 E. and J. Gallo Winery
12.14 Heineken NV
12.15 Molson Coors Beverage Co.
12.16 Pernod Ricard SA
12.17 Suntory Holdings Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcoholic-drinks-market-to-grow-by-5-42-y-o-y-in-2023-increasing-consumption-of-alcoholic-drinks-will-drive-growth---technavio-301738373.html
SOURCE Technavio