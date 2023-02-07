U.S. markets closed

Alcoholic drinks market to grow by 5.42% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027

Alcoholic drinks market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Vina Concha y Toro SA, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Beer, Wine, Spirits, RTD pre-mixes, and Cider), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the alcoholic drinks market, request a sample report

In 2017, the alcoholic drinks market was valued at 233.99 billion liters. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 83.38 billion liters. The alcoholic drinks market size is estimated to grow by 88.96 billion liters from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.66% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Alcoholic drinks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Alcoholic drinks market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Beck's, Corona, and Budweiser.

  • Anora Group Plc - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Koskenkorva, LINIE Aquavit, and O. P. Anderson.

  • Bacardi Ltd. - The company offers alcoholic drinks such as rum and Vodka.

  • Bronco Wine Co. - The company offers alcoholic drinks under the brands such as Smirnoff and Casamigos Blanco.

Alcoholic drinks marketMarket Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Increase in popularity of craft segment

  • Rise in mergers and acquisitions

  • Increase in marketing and promotional activities

KEY Challenges – 

  • Prominence of counterfeit products

  • Competition from other beverages

  • High taxation

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The alcoholic drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this alcoholic drinks market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alcoholic drinks market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the alcoholic drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the alcoholic drinks market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alcoholic drinks market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The ready to drink cocktails market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 748.7 million. The growth of convenience products across the world is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the huge availability of substitute products may impede the market growth.

  • The root beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 139.76 million. The emergence of low-ABV cocktails is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low awareness of root beer and lack of standardized definition of quality may impede the market growth.

Alcoholic Drinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%

Market growth 2023-2027

88.96 bn L

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.42

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aceo Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Anora Group Plc, Bacardi Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Brown Forman Corp., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., The Edrington Group Ltd., The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global alcoholic drinks market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 RTD pre-mixes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Cider - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aceo Ltd.

  • 12.4 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

  • 12.6 Anora Group Plc

  • 12.7 Bacardi Ltd.

  • 12.8 Bronco Wine Co.

  • 12.9 Brown Forman Corp.

  • 12.10 Carlsberg Breweries AS

  • 12.11 Constellation Brands Inc.

  • 12.12 Diageo Plc

  • 12.13 E. and J. Gallo Winery

  • 12.14 Heineken NV

  • 12.15 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • 12.16 Pernod Ricard SA

  • 12.17 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027
Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcoholic-drinks-market-to-grow-by-5-42-y-o-y-in-2023-increasing-consumption-of-alcoholic-drinks-will-drive-growth---technavio-301738373.html

SOURCE Technavio

