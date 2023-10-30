Alcon (ALC) Fell on Investors’ Sentiments

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Investors Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Fund (class Y) declined -1.3% compared to a -3.3% decline for the S&P 500 Index benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Investors Fund highlighted stocks like Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of eye care products. On October 27, 2023, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) stock closed at $70.02 per share. One-month return of Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) was -7.17%, and its shares gained 15.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has a market capitalization of $34.543 billion.

Madison Investors Fund made the following comment about Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"The bottom five individual contributors were Dollar Tree, Fiserv, Analog Devices, Lowe’s Companies, and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC). Eye care devices company Alcon continues to report strong revenue and profit growth. However, investor sentiment towards many medical technology companies soured during the quarter, which we suspect impacted Alcon."

