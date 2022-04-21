U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.57
    +52.12 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,475.53
    +314.74 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,705.71
    +252.65 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    +1.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.60
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.34 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8790
    +0.0390 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2570
    +0.3300 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,834.43
    +800.20 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.78
    +23.86 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,648.28
    +19.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Alcumus launches ESG solution in North America

·2 min read

The ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) solution is hyper-focused on providing data visibility, quality, and transparency with new launch

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alcumus is thrilled to launch it in North America as it is the first solution of its kind to link material ESG factors together into a single platform, aligned to international best practice.

New management and analytics platform tracks 11 key ESG areas including:

  • Environment (Carbon, Waste, Water)

  • Social (Forced Labour, Diversity, People Development, Social Value)

  • Governance (ESG Profit Contribution, Anti-Bribery, Safety, Cyber)

The platform enables businesses of all sizes to build one comprehensive view of their ESG performance, providing expansive data analysis across 11 key ESG areas.

The Alcumus ESG solution will help link sustainability decisions with risk management processes to track, organize, interpret, and present data to managers, senior leadership and investors on ESG performance and impact.

"The launch of the ESG solution in North America is important for our organization globally but more important, for our customers in the United States and Canada." Says David Picton, SVP of Sustainability, Alcumus. "Businesses need to prove they're managing their operations without compromising on safety, sustainability, or ethics, for their performance, their people, and their supply chains. We know that successful ESG strategies rely on diverse data streams measured accurately and consistently across business units. Current methods of data collection and storage are not uniform, resulting in challenges to reporting ESG performance accurately. Making actions and impacts measurable is the foundation of sound business decisions, setting a challenging balance that changes behaviours for commercial benefit."

The launch is a strategic step building on our proven risk management solutions currently supporting over 45,000 customers globally, including 46% of firms in the FTSE 100.

By aggregating ESG data into one management and analytics platform, previously captured in isolation by multiple providers, spreadsheets or manual forms, organizations can easily manage compliance to regulatory requirements, quantify the financial benefit of ESG strategies and demonstrate responsible practices to stakeholders.

"Data integrity, visibility, and transparency are the true core of our ESG solution not only in North America, but globally." says Dave Martin, SVP of Global Product Marketing, Alcumus. "Our job is to ensure businesses have access to and can connect the right data to help them report on and realize their unique ESG objectives. Our entire team is proud to launch this solution in North America, which builds on our core goal of creating safer, more sustainable workplaces worldwide."

For more information on our ESG solution or to request a demo, please visit: www.alcumus.com/esg

<Link out to request a demo page>

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcumus-launches-esg-solution-in-north-america-301530214.html

SOURCE Alcumus

Recommended Stories

  • Best Buy To Pick Up E-Waste Directly From Customers' Homes - Read How

    Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) has launched a home pick-up service for e-waste. The new Standalone Haul-Away service is available for $199.99. The retailer will come to customers' homes to pick up old tech to be recycled, including everything from laptops to washing machines. The Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away service will remove and recycle up to two large products, including TVs, major appliances, and computers, along with smaller products like laptops, cameras, cords, and more. Best Buy Totaltech

  • Deloitte, partner fined and sanctioned over Mitie audit

    Deloitte and audit partner John Charlton have been fined and severely reprimmanded over a 2016 audit of Mitie, a British outsourcing company, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) auditing watchdog said on Thursday. Deloitte was fined 2 million pounds, reduced to 1.45 million and Charlton was fined 65,000 pounds, reduced to 40,056 pounds for admissions and mitigating factors. Both admitted to breaching requirements relating to their audit of Mitie's impairment testing of goodwill in the healthcare division, which led to a material uncorrected misstatement in the full-year 2016 results, the FRC said.

  • The Winners and Losers From Netflix’s Plan to Sell Ads

    Ad-tech stocks are rising, but shares of other streaming companies that sell advertising are under pressure.

  • 10 Best Tools for Financial Advisors

    Financial advisors can stay abreast of financial trends and serve clients with these 10 state-of-the-art technological tools.

  • Madison Avenue Loves the Idea of a Netflix With Ads

    The advertising industry welcomed Netflix decision to explore offering a lower-priced ad-supported version of its service, a move that would give marketers a chance to reach younger viewers who have abandoned traditional television. The move was a stark reversal for an executive who just two years ago said he wanted Netflix to be a “safe respite where you can explore, get stimulated, have fun, enjoy, relax—and have none of the controversy around exploiting users with advertising.” The announcement came after Netflix posted its first quarterly subscriber loss in more than a decade and said it expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in the spring quarter, sending the company’s stock plummeting.

  • Wells Fargo Introduces Small Businesses to Alternative Options for Financing and Technical Assistance

    Small business owners can link with financing opportunities and technical assistance via Wells Fargo's new online Small Business Resource Navigator.

  • High-tech checkout: You can start using your palm to pay at Austin-area Whole Foods stores

    The Amazon One tech is in place now at the Whole Foods store at the Arbor Trails center; other area stores will get it in the coming weeks.

  • Training for the Future: Canadian Businesses Benefit from New Driver Coaching Program

    Between the availability of public transit and ridesharing apps, Canada is seeing higher numbers of inexperienced drivers entering the workforce– bringing with them driver errors causing collisions, injuries, and damages. To combat this problem, the driver training professionals at Fleet Safety International have developed a new Driver Coaching Program for Canadian businesses based on the Mentally Active SAFER™ System of Defensive Driving. The program empowers employees to internally evaluate an

  • Wyze and Lockin launch the new Wyze Lock Bolt in North America

    On 19 April, Wyze Lock Bolt was officially launched on Wyze's website (wyze.com). The new product is built with Lockin and uses Lockin's advanced security technology. Wyze Lock Bolt is the third co-branding cooperation between the two companies. It will be available in the US and Canada first at the friendly prices of $79.98 USD and 104.98 CAD.

  • Everstage raises $13M Series A to make sales commissions more transparent

    For sales reps, commission plans are often complicated and lack transparency, leading to accounting errors and frustration. Everstage, a sales commission platform, solves that, letting sales reps see exactly how much they earned. It also has features to estimate how much commissions they can potentially make from their deals pipeline.

  • Small business owner says Angi kept charging him after he canceled subscription

    A small business owner in Indian Trail told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke he did not get an adequate number of leads despite paying Angi (formerly known as Angie’s List), a popular website used to find home improvement contractors. He canceled his subscription but says the company continued billing him.

  • 38-Year Printing Business Avante Print Center Converts to International Minute Press Franchise in Mesa, Arizona

    Retiring Print Shop Owner Carl Denti Sells Business to New Owners Devin and John Weiss

  • Mutiny, which personalizes website copy and headlines using AI, raises $50M

    Advertising, particularly online advertising, isn't a surefire way to bolster business. A report from ecommerce analytics platform Glew drives the point home: In 2015, 75% of retailers that spent at least $5,000 on Facebook ads ended up losing money on those ads, with the average return on investment landing around -66.7%. A 2018 survey of marketers by Rakuten Marketing found that companies waste an estimated 26% of their budgets on inefficient ad channels and strategies.

  • tvScientific Raises $20 Million Series A Funding to Drive Performance Advertising for Connected TV

    Funding led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from strategic partners NBCUniversal and Hearst Ventures

  • Improving the Music Industry in the Metaverse by Adshares x Cyber Live Partnership

    In a new partnership, Adshares and Cyber Live will enhance user experience in the metaverse for interactive music concerts. The Adshares protocol will play a key role in the advertising and marketi...

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • AutoNation top earnings expectations, as big beat in used vehicles offset decline in new vehicles

    Shares of AutoNation Inc. rallied 1.3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the auto seller reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as a big beat in sales of used vehicles offset a slight miss in new vehicles. Net income increased to $362.1 million, or $5.78 a share, from $239.4 million, or $2.85 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.25. Revenue grew 14.4% to $6.75 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.51 billion

  • Gold Prices Drop as Yields Surge Higher

    Housing starts unexpected rose in March

  • NZD/USD Up on Short-Covering Ahead of CPI Report

    The direction of the NZD/USD into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6782.

  • SL Green Bets on Manhattan Offices in First Purchase Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- SL Green Realty Corp. agreed to buy a tower on Manhattan’s Park Avenue in its first office acquisition since 2018.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesThe real estate investment trus