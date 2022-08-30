The ALD equipment market is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2027 from USD 4.1 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Constantly developing semiconductor industry and proliferation of 3D NAND SSDs are the key factors boosting the ALD equipment market growth. However, challenges such as high costs and capital expenditure, requirement of skilled workforce and process complexity might impede the market growth.

The market for oxide filmsto account for the largest share during the forecast period

Oxide films are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.A major factor driving the market growth for oxide films is the increasing demand for high permittivity (high-k) gate oxides.



Deposition of high permittivity (high-k) oxides such as Al2O3, ZrO2, and HfO2 is a major semiconductor application of ALD.Deposition of high-k oxides eliminates the problem of high tunneling current, which arises while using SiO2 dielectrics in devices such as MOSFETs.



There has been a tremendous increase in demand for oxide films as they facilitate the development of thicker gate dielectrics with reduced tunneling current.



Plasma-enhanced ALD to account for the largest share of the ALD equipment market during the forecast period

The growing demand for logic and memory devices for various applications is expected to create opportunities for the adoption of ALD.Plasma-enhanced ALD is highly suited for thin film encapsulation of OLED displays and wafer processing for manufacturing logic and memory devices.



In recent years, there has been a significant rise in demand for plasma-enhanced ALD due to the advantages it offers, such as facilitating the deposition of thin films at low temperatures and a higher growth rate compared to conventional deposition methods such as thermal ALD.



North America to account for the second largest share of ALD equipment market during forecast period

North America held the second largest share of the ALD equipment market in 2021 and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.The presence of many established semiconductor companies in this region is expected to provide growth opportunities for market players offering ALD equipment.



The US is not only home to many semiconductor and consumer electronics companies but also consists of major fabrication plants and research and development facilities that enable the adoption of ALD for various applications.Furthermore, the growing support from governments is also expected to drive the market growth in this region.



For instance, in February 2022, the Canadian government announced an investment of ~USD 240 million to strengthen Canada’s position as a leader in the photonics industry.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25 %, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 –40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors– 30%and Others – 35%

• By Region: North America– 30%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific– 40%, and Rest of the World – 5%



The report profiles key players such as ASM International N.V. (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Lam Research Corporation (US), Veeco Instruments Inc. (US), Kurt J. Lesker Company (US), Optorun Co., Ltd. (Japan), CVD Equipment Corporation (US), Eugene Technology Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and Beneq (Finland)



ResearchCoverage

The report segments the ALD equipmentmarket and forecasts its size, by value, based on region,deposition method, film type, application (non-semiconductor) and application (semiconductor).The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Key Benefits of Buying ThisReport

• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to deposition method, film type, application (non-semiconductor), application (semiconductor)and region

• An in-depth supply chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into theALD equipment market.

• Major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis and market shares of key players.

