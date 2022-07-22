Aldebaran Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Aldebaran Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company", TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce that Ben Cherrington has joined the Company as Manager, Investor Relations.

Ben Cherrington previously worked in media as a senior project director, leading marketing campaigns for executives in the mining sector across the Americas and Africa with Global Business Reports (GBR). Ben graduated from the University of Leeds in the UK with a BA Honours degree and received the Economic Leadership for Mining certificate from the University of British Columbia, with a specialization in Exploration Economics. Mr. Cherrington has over 9 years’ experience working in Latin America, and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.

Mr. Cherrington will be paid US$4,000 on a monthly basis pursuant to the terms of a consulting agreement (the “Agreement”). Ben has been granted 100,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.78 for five years, under the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Agreement and the grant of options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company has been advised that Mr. Cherrington does not own any shares of Aldebaran.

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

John E. Black, CEO / Director

Phone: +1 604 685-6800

Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020.

