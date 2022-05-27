U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,163.41
    +305.72 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Aldebaran Options El Camino II Claim

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aldebaran Resources Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ADBRF
Aldebaran Resources Inc.
Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Figure 1

El Camino Property
El Camino Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) announces that it has optioned its 100% owned El Camino II claim, located in Salta, Argentina to NOA Lithium Brines S.A (“NOA”), a private company based in Argentina, for total consideration of US$1,200,000 to be paid over a two year period, a 1% NSR on the property and a conditional US$1,000,000 payment.

NOA will have the right to earn a 100% interest in the El Camino II claim by completing the following:

  • Cash payments by NOA to Aldebaran:

    • Upon signing - US$75,000

    • 6-month anniversary - US$100,000

    • 12-month anniversary - US$150,000

    • 18-month anniversary - US$350,000

    • 24-month anniversary - US$525,000

  • Upon completing the cash payments, NOA will grant Aldebaran a 1% NSR over all precious and base metals on the El Camino II claim: and

  • If NOA includes the El Camino II claim in a feasibility study (either by itself or incorporating nearby claims) resulting in a construction decision, NOA will make a US$1,000,000 payment to Aldebaran.

The El Camino II claim is a part of the El Camino property (see Figure 1) which consists of two claims covering 4,110 hectares and is located 380 km northwest of the City of Salta, Salta Province, northwest Argentina. The El Camino claim (northern claim of the El Camino property) is excluded from the agreement with NOA.

The El Camino property had limited exploration and drilling work completed on it during the 1990’s and early 2000’s by Mansfield Minerals Inc. and Teck Corporation. Mineralization at the property is represented by hematite ± fluorite ± quartz and copper oxides, mainly in hematite-rich breccias, stockworks and sheeted veinlets hosted in felsic volcanic rocks of Permian-Triassic age. All the known precious and base mineralization on the property occurs on the El Camino claim, which Aldebaran has retained. NOA has indicated that it will be exploring for lithium on the El Camino II claim.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

Phone: +1 604 685-6800
Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other early-stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020. Aldebaran’s primary focus is the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration and development of the Altar project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1 – El Camino Property: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f714880c-35c9-49b5-9399-df8c7c7b511e


Recommended Stories

  • Steel Buyers Demand Huge Discounts From Russian Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian steelmakers were the most profitable across the global industry before the war in Ukraine, but now they’re being forced to sell to some buyers at heavy discounts.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders T

  • U.S. Steel celebrates pig iron investment at Gary Works

    Executives and employees of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. gathered at its Gary Works steel mill in Gary, Indiana, along with local leaders, to celebrate the company’s latest investment there. U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) first announced the investment in Feb. 2022. The company is investing $60 million into installing a pig iron caster at the Gary Works facility.

  • Week’s Best: Advisors’ Picks for Where to Stash Cash

    After a long, dreary period of lingering close to zero, short-term yields are on the rise, so we asked advisors for their thoughts on the best places for clients to stash the cash portion of their portfolios. Richard Skae, vice chairman of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Group, has died at age 65. Skae served as vice chair since 2017, and was credited as “absolutely instrumental to the success of our firm” by Andy Saperstein, co-president of Morgan Stanley and head of the wealth management division.

  • FOREX-Dollar slides for second week as traders adjust Fed rate hike views

    The dollar edged lower on Friday on its way to a second-straight weekly decline as traders pared expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and as improving inflation and consumer spending data eased recession fears. On a weekly basis, it was down 1.24%, following a 1.45% decline the previous week. The "Fed is fully priced and expectations for rate hikes later in the year may be subject to revision if the economy slows more quickly than expected," they said.

  • Don’t Expect Chewy’s Earnings to Be So Great. But the Stock Could Still Take Off.

    The online pet-food retailer is holding its own in a tough market. And there’s reason to believe the shares can grow.

  • Alphabet, Facebook, and 4 More Bargain Stocks to Buy Now

    The stock market selloff has made many stocks look cheap—but smart investors need to be selective. Here are six high-quality companies that trade at reasonable valuations.

  • ‘I feel like my baby has been taken from me’: Fired Zilingo CEO vows to fight to clear her name

    Ankiti Bose cofounded the Singapore-based startup Zilingo to connect small businesses, and it scaled up rapidly. An ongoing probe over financial irregularities led to her suspension and termination.

  • Why Nordstrom Steamed Ahead as Old Navy Sank

    Consumers are finally starting to swap sweatpants and tees for dresses and suits, and tourism could be the next leg of growth for some apparel brands.

  • Loan Processor vs. Underwriter: Which is Right for You?

    There are many moving parts when it comes to applying for a loan. Each loan application consists of several stages, such as gathering required information and documents and assessing the applicant's information for approval. Because of the many steps involved, … Continue reading → The post Loan Processor vs. Underwriter appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – May 27 – Three Days in the Red

    It was another bearish session for the crypto market, with Dogecoin the only top ten crypto to find support. A bitcoin return to $30,000 would shift the mood.

  • Poloniex Definition

    Poloniex is a digital asset exchange that focuses on decentralized finance, trading, NFTs, and the future. Learn more about Poloniex and what it does.

  • Four Ways Home Buyers Can Get an Edge in a Cutthroat Seller’s Market

    Faced with higher mortgage rates and a market with too many people vying for too few homes for sale, buyers tired of being outbid are searching for any strategies to stand out. New-home sales fell 16.6% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000, the lowest level since April 2020, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, as higher mortgage-interest rates pressured buyers’ wallets. On average, a home that sold in April had nearly six offers, up from around five a year ago, according to National Association of Realtors data.

  • Dogecoin Bucked the Crypto Trend Thanks to Elon Musk and SpaceX

    Dogecoin targets $0.090, as investors respond to an Elon Musk tweet announcing Dogecoin payments for SpaceX merchandise.

  • Robert Smith’s Vista Equity Snags Early $9 Billion for New Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners is almost halfway to raising the $20 billion target it set for its flagship fund, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New

  • Banks Flex Up Pricing on $3 Billion Cosmopolitan Vegas CMBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The banks marketing a roughly $3 billion commercial mortgage bond offering tied to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas have sweetened the terms of the deal in an effort to lock in investors and pricing. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarU

  • Intermix Taps Former Neiman Marcus Chief Karen Katz as Interim CEO

    Katz replaces outgoing CEO Jyothi Rao, who has decided to step down after serving in the role since 2014.

  • Are Russian stocks worthless? Here’s one key indicator that shouldn’t be ignored

    Odds that some of the biggest Russian corporations will default have soared to 80%, according to pricing in credit-default swaps

  • Fine Wine Continues To Outperform The Stock Market

    Some of the more standard alternative investments include real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity, hedge funds and venture capital. One alternative investment benchmark, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, represents 1,000 investment grade wines and has returned 8.6% year-to-date (YTD). Its return looks even better when you consider that many traditional investments, including the S&P 500 (YTD return of -16.13%), have seen large losses. It might seem unexpected, but wine is a growing altern

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Bullish Traders Targeting .7245 – .7343 Retracement Zone

    Trader reaction to the intermediate 50% level at .7143 will determine the direction of the AUD/USD early Monday.

  • Dell Scored a Big Beat, But It Will Get Tougher From Here

    The company's CFO cited rising costs and component shortages. But the Street was pleased, especially after stumbles from other hardware players.