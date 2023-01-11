Alderan Resources chasing copper and gold in Utah’s best mining districts
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Alderan Resources Ltd
Alderan Resources Ltd (ASX:AL8) managing director Scott Caithness joins Proactive’s Elisha Newell to introduce the company and outline its exploration plans in 2023. Alderan is out to discover, delineate and develop copper and gold deposits across Utah, with a special focus on its Detroit gold camp. The company has also inked an option agreement with Rio Tinto, setting it up to profile the Corbin Wickes Project in Montana for copper and molybdenum.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/alderan-resources-chasing-copper-and-gold-in-utahs-best-mining-districts-708664141