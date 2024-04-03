Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Is About To Turn The Corner

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes medicines for immune-mediated diseases. On 31 December 2023, the US$193m market-cap company posted a loss of US$38m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Aldeyra Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Aldeyra Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$3.7m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aldeyra Therapeutics' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

