Aldi will acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys. What does this mean for Ocala/Marion County?

Aldi announced Wednesday that it is acquiring Winn-Dixie and Harveys. What does this mean for Marion County? Here is what we know so far:

Will any stores close or be rebranded?

According to an Aldi press release, the company will determine which Winn-Dixie and Harveys locations will switch to the Aldi format.

"For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores," ALDI CEO Jason Hart said in the release.

Aldi stores in Marion County

2115 NE 49th Court Road, Ocala

2450 SW 19th Avenue Road, Ocala

7579 SW State Road 200, Ocala

7891 Bahia Road, Ocala

11223 N. Williams St., Dunnellon

This was the scene on June 17, 2021 when the ALDI in Dunnellon opened.

Winn-Dixie stores in Marion County

7131 N. U.S. 441, Ocala

11310 SE U.S. 301, Belleview

Marion Oaks Shopping Center, Marion Oaks

Winn-Dixie at Forest Center, Silver Springs

Winn-Dixie at Rainbow Springs Shopping Center, Dunnellon

Harveys stores in Marion County

Harveys at Ocala North Shopping Center

How big is the deal overall?

According to the Aldi news release, the acquisition covers approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Local Aldi shoppers say price is the key to their loyalty

At Aldi's Bahia Road location on Wednesday, shoppers explained why they chose Aldi.

Charlene Diston said she saves on some items at the store but does not do all her shopping there.

Douglas Collins said he shops at Aldi because of “price and selection” and because “it’s convenient.” There is a competing store that emphasizes price, he said, but it's too packed with people for his taste.

Gladys White cited price as her reason for shopping at Aldi. Janey Danay, who was shopping with her child, Bella, 2, also cited the “good prices.”

“(This basket) of groceries cost $88,” Danay said as she loaded her car. The same batch of groceries might have cost in the $100 range elsewhere.

Danay would like to see the store operation remain the same even as the merger is completed.

Shopper David Pendleton said Aldi has “lower prices” and is a “nice alternative,” while Beverly Meyers also said price is a factor in her decision to shop at Aldi.

