Aldi will acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys. What does this mean for Leesburg/Lake County?

Aldi announced Wednesday that it is acquiring Winn-Dixie and Harveys. What does this mean for Lake County? Here is what we know so far:

Will any stores close or be rebranded?

According to an Aldi press release, the company will determine which Winn-Dixie and Harveys locations will switch to the Aldi format.

"For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores," Aldi CEO Jason Hart said in the release.

Aldi stores in Lake County

Clermont: 2503 S. U.S. 27

Clermont: 9550 U.S. 192

Eustis: 17395 U.S. 441

Leesburg: 2241 N. Citrus

Winn-Dixie stores in Lake County

Clermont: 684 East State Road 50

Eustis: 1955 N. State Road 19

Leesburg: 27405 U.S. 27

Tavares: 450 E. Burleigh Blvd.

How big is the deal overall?

According to the Aldi news release, the acquisition covers approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Local Aldi shoppers say selection, price are the key to their loyalty

The Daily Commercial interviewed some Aldi shoppers on Thursday in Lake County and asked them why they choose to shop there.

"They have a good selection of produce and everything else I need so I don't have to go to Walmart," Lindsey Greene of Eustis said.

"I like their prices. Food is so high right now, so anywhere I can save money I'll go," said another Eustis resident, Ashleigh Shaffer.

"It's close to my house," Bryan Weimar of Eustis said.

"They have good prices. I've just always come here," said Phyllis Burdock of Leesburg.

"It's a quick in and out. Grab what I need and go," said another Leesburg resident, J'mica Morris.

"They have low prices and lots of sales. There's a good selection of meats and other items you can't find many other places. And the people are usually friendly," said Theresa Woodrow of Leesburg.

