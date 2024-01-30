ALDI is coming to Bossier City. Where is this store located?

Since fall of 2022 a Bossier City department store has stood empty, but recently crews have begun work on the former Bed Bath & Beyond at 2900 Meadow Creek Drive into an ALDI.

ALDI is a discount supermarket chain, that is headquartered in Essen, Germany. It was founded in 1946 and has since opened in 20 different countries. Aldi has nearly 2,000 stores across 36 states.

The Bossier City Metropolitan Planning Commission confirmed Tuesday that a zoning certification and approved building elevation for the new ALDI has been completed.

