Aldi debuts wine priced at $4.95 per bottle: See the full California Heritage Collection

Attention all Aldi shoppers, the grocery store has just announced a new item that will quench the thirst of those over the age of 21 − and keep a few extra dollars in your wallet, too.
Starting Feb. 16, Aldi introduced its new California Heritage Collection, a line of wine going for under $5 per bottle.
The line, which will be available year-round, hopes to give shoppers the taste of the California vineyards without the steep price tag.
All wines will be sold at the controlled price of $4.95. The California Heritage Collection brand will join Aldi's Specially Selected Wine Collection that was released in September 2023 at $7.99-14.99 per bottle, according to a news release by the company.
Aldi joins grocery store competitor Trader Joe's in offering wine at an ultra-discounted rate. Trader Joe's offers Charles Shaw wine (famously known as "Two Buck Chuck" for its former price tag) at $4.49 per 750 ml bottle.
From Chardonnay and Moscato to Pinot Noir, wine lovers can expect to see a wide variety of options depending on the type of drink they're going for. See the full list of options below.
Aldi California Heritage Collection wine selection
Brut Sparkling
Cabernet Sauvignon
Chardonnay
Extra Dry Sparkling
Merlot
Moscato
Pink Moscato
Pinot Noir
Sweet Red
