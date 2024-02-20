Advertisement
Aldi debuts wine priced at $4.95 per bottle: See the full California Heritage Collection

Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Aldi announces its new wine brand, California Heritage Collection, that will sell its products for under $5.
Attention all Aldi shoppers, the grocery store has just announced a new item that will quench the thirst of those over the age of 21 − and keep a few extra dollars in your wallet, too.

Starting Feb. 16, Aldi introduced its new California Heritage Collection, a line of wine going for under $5 per bottle.

The line, which will be available year-round, hopes to give shoppers the taste of the California vineyards without the steep price tag.

All wines will be sold at the controlled price of $4.95. The California Heritage Collection brand will join Aldi's Specially Selected Wine Collection that was released in September 2023 at $7.99-14.99 per bottle, according to a news release by the company.

The California Heritage Collection includes wine favorites, like Chardonnay, at a budget-friendly price for costumers.
Aldi joins grocery store competitor Trader Joe's in offering wine at an ultra-discounted rate. Trader Joe's offers Charles Shaw wine (famously known as "Two Buck Chuck" for its former price tag) at $4.49 per 750 ml bottle.

From Chardonnay and Moscato to Pinot Noir, wine lovers can expect to see a wide variety of options depending on the type of drink they're going for. See the full list of options below.

Wine Wonders: Which type of wine is the healthiest to drink?

Aldi California Heritage Collection wine selection

  • Brut Sparkling

  • Cabernet Sauvignon

  • Chardonnay

  • Extra Dry Sparkling

  • Merlot

  • Moscato

  • Pink Moscato

  • Pinot Noir

  • Sweet Red

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aldi wine collection priced under $5 per bottle now available

