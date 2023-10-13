New Aldi grocery store to open soon in Suamico | Streetwise

The new store will open its doors on October 26 at 2324 Lineville Rd., in Suamico.

SUAMICO − One of the country’s largest grocers is opening a new store in the Green Bay area by the end of the month, according to a news release.

Aldi will open its new location on Oct. 26 at 8:25 a.m. at 2324 Lineville Road in Suamico, in the Urban Edge Shopping Center, just 100 yards from a Festival Foods.

In May, Shane Williams, division vice president for Aldi, said the company expected to open by the end of the year, but the company beat the deadline.

The company said in the release the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card during the opening weekend.

The supermarket offers fresh, organic produce delivered daily, a selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free and plant-based) and offers curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.

Aside from the new location, Aldi also has two stores that opened in 2018, at 2492 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon and in west De Pere at 1100 Main Ave.

