Aldi grocery store signs lease to open new CT location

Grocery store chain Aldi plans to open a new site in Connecticut, marking the continued expansion of the discount supermarket chain across the state.

The German-owned company signed a long-term lease to rent a 21,000-square-foot space inside Connecticut Commons Shopping Plaza at 282 New Britain Ave. in Plainville, according to a commercial realtor that finalized the transaction. The grocery store will fill the space left vacant by the former arts and crafts store A.C. Moore after it closed its doors in 2019.

The lease agreement was completed by TRUE commercial real estate LLC earlier this month, according to company Executive Director Tyler Lyman.

“Connecticut Commons is a regional center, drawing customers from a large territory due to its proximity to I-84. The one glaring ‘missing piece’ was the fact that there was no grocer in the project. We made that use a priority and are excited to add ALDI to the tenant mix,” Lyman said.

The supermarket chain already has locations in neighboring Southington, Bristol, and New Britain. The location will compete locally with Big Y World Class Market, which sits adjacent to the plaza across the street. The town’s other grocery store, Gnazzo’s, is family run and has been a staple in the town for decades.

The vacant space was originally slated to be an Amazon Fresh grocery store, but those plans fell apart after the company pulled its permit application, according to the town. Another two proposed Amazon Fresh locations in Brookfield and Westport were also scrapped after Amazon withdrew their plans last minute.

No permits have yet been approved and town officials would not confirm the store opening.

