Aldi and Lidl boast majority middle-class shoppers amid cost of living crisis

Middle-class shoppers are now in the majority at Aldi and Lidl after the supermarkets tempted more customers with fresh meat and vegetables.

More than half of spending at the two German discounters now comes from people who can be termed middle class, according to industry figures from Kantar.

54pc of spending comes from customers who marketers and advertisers term the ‘ABC1’ social group, which covers white-collar managers, doctors, teachers and specialist clerical staff.

Nationally, around 55pc of the population are ABC1.

Kantar said middle-class shoppers are being lured to Aldi and Lidl by frozen items and fresh groceries like meat and vegetables, with these categories constituting a higher proportion of their sales than rival supermarkets.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail at Kantar, said: “When it comes to where people shop, Brits definitely aren’t loyal and some of the traditional shopping demographics and stereotypes have been thrown out of the window.”

Aldi and Lidl have cemented their popularity among the middle classes during the cost of living crisis, which helped the two supermarkets win significant market share.

Aldi overtook Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket last year and Lidl has grown its market share from 5.3pc at the beginning of 2019 to 7.6pc today.

Tuesday marked the first time Kantar had highlighted the demographics of Lidl and Aldi’s customers. However, it said the proportion of middle-class shoppers heading to Aldi and Lidl has now been above 50pc since before the pandemic.

The chains have moved away from targeting less affluent people in recent years, instead trying to capture a wider share of the grocery market.

Lidl was the fastest-growing supermarket in the 12 weeks to October 29, Kantar said, with sales accelerating by 14.7pc. Aldi was one of only two supermarkets to have more shoppers than this time last year, alongside Waitrose.

The Kantar figures also showed that food price inflation has dropped back into single digits for the first time in 16 months in the latest sign that higher interest rates are slowing Britain’s economy.

Grocery prices were 9.7pc higher than a year ago, down from 11pc registered last month. Slowing inflation was driven by falling prices for items including butter, dried pasta and milk.

It is the eighth consecutive decline in grocery inflation, which peaked at 17.5pc in March. It is the first time the figure has fallen below 10pc since July last year.

