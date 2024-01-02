Aldi and Lidl poach millions of Christmas shoppers with Wagyu beef and cheap champagne

aldi store

Aldi and Lidl posted record sales over Christmas after shoppers sought out premium festive products at cheaper prices.

Sales of own-brand champagne and Wagyu beef drove demand at the German discounters, which both gained millions of shoppers from legacy rivals.

Revenues at Aldi jumped by 8pc to hit £1.5bn over the four weeks to Christmas Eve, while Lidl said an extra 4.5m people shopped in its stores in December.

Lidl said sales of its Montaudon champagne brut doubled last month, while Aldi recorded a 25pc jump in sales of its specially selected crackling gammon joint.

It comes as both retailers continue to benefit from the cost of living crisis, as hard-up customers seek cheaper alternatives.

As of November, Aldi and Lidl boasted market share of 9.6pc and 7.8pc respectively.

However, the former was down from 10.2pc in August, fuelling hopes among traditional Big Four supermarkets that discounters are losing momentum.

Simon Roberts, the chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said in December that shoppers were switching back from discounters after price cuts across the sector.

Aldi vowed to lower prices further on Tuesday amid heightened competition from rivals.

Giles Hurley, Aldi’s UK chief executive. said: “As we look ahead to 2024, our promise to customers is that they will always make significant savings on every shop with Aldi because we have the lowest grocery prices in Britain.”

Lidl’s chief executive, Ryan McDonnell, said shoppers visiting its stores over the festive period had traded up to more expensive “Deluxe” products, such as macarons and Christmas pate.

He said: “We saw customers not only start their festive celebrations early but trade up to premium lines across all categories.”

Despite grocery inflation easing over recent months, falling from 7.7pc in November to 6.7pc last month, industry chiefs have said prices are at risk of accelerating again in 2024.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, has said supermarkets are facing a wave of higher costs, fuelled by “new border checks for EU imports and hundreds of millions more on business rates bills from April”.