Aldi’s risky ambition in the battle for middle-class shoppers

Aldi has invested more than £3bn into opening 225 new sites over the past five years - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

When David Potts prematurely stepped down as Morrisons chief executive last week, retail insiders were quick to say why.

“It must have been because of Aldi,” one supermarket chief says. “I can only see it as a reaction.”

Days before Morrisons announced the news, the German discounter delivered record sales of £15.5bn for 2022, as it continued its meteoric rise on British soil.

Aldi has been forcing grocers to go on the defensive for some time, as its lower price offering has hoovered up hard-up shoppers from traditional supermarkets.

Its momentum led to it becoming the UK’s fourth-largest grocer last summer and it has since gained a further one million customers after rolling out swathes of new stores.

The ambition behind its costly expansion is beyond doubt, with Aldi investing more than £3bn into opening 225 new sites over the past five years.

Yet, despite the cost, Aldi has vowed not to slow its UK growth strategy any time soon.

Just last week, the company said it wants to open 500 new stores in the UK, as local chief executive Giles Hurley bemoaned how “a third of British consumers aren’t able to shop with us and around nine in every ten pounds spent in the UK isn’t going through our tills”.

“There are clear opportunities across the country,” he said.

Aldi’s chief executive, Giles Hurley, says the discounter is no longer a second-stop shop for households - Andrew Fox

However, the gamble on growth is raising questions among industry experts who wonder whether Britain’s love affair with the German discounter is already coming to an end.

Kantar figures for last month revealed how cracks were beginning to show in Aldi’s market share for the first time, as its annual sales growth slowed from 21.2pc in August to 17.1pc in September.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black says Aldi still has room to grow, but momentum is likely to slow. “They’ve absolutely had the right proposition at the right time for when household budgets have been squeezed,” he says.

But, as cost of living pressures ease, “some of that unnatural business will start to tail off a little bit”.

Story continues

At the same time, the store openings that have long provided the fuel for Aldi’s rapid growth may be getting harder to come by.

“In what is a relatively mature industry, most of the best supermarket sites in the UK have already gone,” Black says. “The next 500 stores probably won’t be quite as easy as the first 1,000 for Aldi.”

Partly, this could mean expansion into areas less receptive to Aldi’s discount proposition, diverting its attention further away from working-class areas to focus more on the middle class.

Currently, it has a higher proportion of stores in the North West of England, where incomes tend to be lower, than in the South East and London.

Aldi opened its 1,000th store earlier this month and has a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK - Christopher Furlong

Paul Foley, the former UK and Ireland boss of Aldi, says the push into more middle-class areas is not new territory for the discounter. “The opportunities for them to open in lower-income areas were gone by 2015 or 2016, so they’ve been going after higher-income areas for some time.”

Still, he says, there are clearly places where shoppers have no discount store nearby, and it is this which has driven Aldi’s long-standing goal of hitting 1,500 stores by an undefined date.

“Even before Aldi opened the first store, the plan was to have a store for everybody in the UK, or at least where everybody could get to,” says Foley. “If you do the math and you take a map and put pins in it, you end up with 1,500 pins.”

Inevitably, this will have meant the more expensive sites have been left to the end, says Foley: “They will have gone for the cheaper pieces of land first.”

However, Aldi has not shied away from having to spend more, and recently said it will be investing £1.4bn across the UK over the next two years, compared to £1.3bn since late 2021.

Still, the expansion could prove a slower process than it may have done before, particularly due to planning constraints.

UK chief Hurley last week urged planning authorities to move faster on approving projects.

“The process has become much longer,” says one insider. Regulations mean “it is actually far easier to open a convenience store quickly than it is a bigger store like Aldi would look at”. “The bottom line is all this means it is taking Aldi much longer to do things.”

While this threatens to slow down Aldi’s progress in the UK, Foley says there is no question the discounter will hit the 1,500 mark and gain more customers. “It isn’t a wish, it’s a stated aim and I can’t believe it wouldn’t happen.”

Foley expects Aldi to get there in around seven years, despite rival discounter Lidl pursuing a similar strategy.

He predicts that the pair will hold around 25pc of the market by 2030, significantly higher than the 17.7pc currently.

At that point, he says it would be fair to say the UK has reached peak discounter. “Once they’ve got 1,500 stores, they will start to spend their money somewhere else,” he says.

But even the traditional rivals will not be able to relax, he says, as keeping hold of their customers will be just as important as getting them in the first place.

Foley says Aldi and Lidl will be “keeping everyone on their toes” for some time.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.