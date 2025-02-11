Aldi sells back Winn-Dixie stores. One Pensacola store is still slated to be converted

Aldi has struck a new deal to sell a chunk of the Winn-Dixie stores it purchased last year as part of its expansion plan back to its parent company, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG).

Almost 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations across the South were part of Aldi’s acquisition of Southeastern Grocers last March. Around 300 of the stores Aldi bought are located in Florida, but their fate is still unknown. At the time of publication, there were at least five former Winn-Dixie stores in Florida that have or plan to reopen as Aldi locations, including one in Pensacola.

Aldi still plans to convert about 220 former Winn-Dixie and Harvey's Supermarket locations to Aldi grocery stores by 2027, but neither company has shed any light on the long-term plans for 170 stores that will remain as SEG locations.

"Approximately 170 stores will be remaining as SEG locations, and we will be informing our associates first of those decisions as they are finalized, and as market conditions permit," an SEG spokesperson told the News Journal in an email. "We will share this information with each community once our associates have been appropriately informed."

Pensacola's lone Winn-Dixie location confirmed to be undergoing a conversion is on Nine Mile Road and will be reopening as Aldi in the near future. A Southeastern Grocers spokesperson couldn't confirm to the News Journal whether other Pensacola-area stores would remain under the Winn-Dixie banner or be converted into an Aldi.

Southeastern Grocers buys back Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket banners

Anthony Hucker led a group of consortium investors, including C&S Wholesale Grocers, to buy back Southeastern Grocers from Aldi. He will serve as the new company’s chair, CEO and president.

Aldi sold the grocery and liquor store operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners back to Southeastern Grocers as part of the deal, whose financial terms haven’t been publicly disclosed yet.

The deal will cause a minor shakeup in Aldi’s announced five-year, $9 billion national expansion plan, but Aldi's and Southeastern Grocers’ leadership are working together to ensure a smooth transition.

"Since announcing the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers in March, ALDI has made significant progress toward our goal to bring more stores to communities across the Southeast as part of our five-year national growth strategy," an Aldi spokesperson said in an email to the News Journal. "From the beginning, we shared that we intended for a meaningful number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate, and we’re delivering on that promise while also supporting ALDI growth."