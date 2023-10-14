Aldi Superfans: 8 Secrets for Saving $100 at Our Favorite Store

Alan Morris / Getty Images

It’s no secret that inflation has led to most of us becoming increasingly frustrated with the prices of basics. Many of us have seen our grocery bills go up, and seeing how expensive food has become can get discouraging.

This is why it’s more important than ever to find ways to save money on your grocery bill. One of the most common ways to reduce your grocery spending is to switch up where you shop. We contacted Aldi superfans to see how to save over $100 per grocery bill by shopping at Aldi.

How an Aldi Superfan Saved Money

“When we found out that we were expecting a child, we knew we had to get serious about tightening our grocery bill, so we started checking out Aldi more,” said Cadman Turner, a superfan of Aldi. Turner estimates that switching to Aldi has saved about $100 per grocery bill.

Paulina, another Aldi superfan, shared how she saves money by shopping at Aldi by taking advantage of random sales. Paulina said, “They give you these spontaneous coupons and promos that are such a good deal if you know how to base your meals around these items.”

Turner added, “Instead of shopping for brand names, we look out for similar products since we aim to save money.”

Turner said you might not always find your desired brand at Aldi, but you’ll find the product you want.

Turner also added that he takes advantage of special deals by loading up on staples and essential household items. The Aldi Savers are clearance items where you can save money on everyday products by loading up when you spot a tremendous deal. You never know what you can find on sale at Aldi.

How Can You Save Money at Aldi?

After speaking with the Aldi superfans and reading through social media discussions, we found a few secrets to saving money at Aldi if you want to cut off at least $100 from your grocery bill.

Shop the Aldi Stickers

Many Aldi stickers could help you save money, as superfans are often on the lookout for yellow and red stickers throughout the store. The red stickers are used for items that have been discounted. Then there are Aldi Savers, which are clearance items that could be on your grocery list.

Aldi superfans look out for the “Prices So Low” sticker because you may find meat or bakery items at heavily discounted prices since they’re close to the expiry date. Finally, the sticker with the “D” on it indicates an item is being discontinued, so you may land a good deal.

Download the Aldi App

If you download the Aldi mobile app, you’ll get updates on weekly Aldi Finds, updates on recent price deductions and the weekly ads. The Aldi superfans recommend signing up for the updates because it makes it easier to track what’s on sale and helps plan your meals in advance.

You also can create a shopping list on the app for a game plan when you enter the store. This could help you save money by keeping you focused so you don’t forget about any deals.

Go at Certain Times and Days

It’s believed that Wednesday is the best day of the week. Turner and other Aldi superfans tend to go on Wednesday morning since this is the best time to land deals on meat and bakery items. It’s known throughout the Aldi superfan community that many of the sales start on Wednesday morning to match the start of the new ad week.

Choose Aldi Products Over Name Brands

You can save money by choosing the Aldi private-label branded products over popular name brands. If you don’t have brand loyalty and want to focus on savings, this is an easy way to cut back on your grocery bill.

Plan Your Meals in Advance

“You can save money by planning your meals around what’s on sale at Aldi since you never know what you’ll find a good deal on,” Turner said.

The best strategy is to start with discovering what’s on sale and then plan around this. You also can explore the produce section to see what has been marked down to help with your meal.

Check Out Aldi Finds

There’s an Aldi Finds section where you can save serious money on items you may be in the market for. In one example, we read a story of a reader finding a mattress on sale at a much lower rate than everywhere else.

This section contains limited-time products, ranging from gardening items to cooking gadgets. You never know what you could purchase here to save you some money in other areas. In this week’s Aldi Finds, for example, you can purchase a living room table or a porch sign at a low price if that’s what you’re looking for.

Take Advantage of Aldi’s Return Policy

“Aldi has one of the best return policies out there, which is helpful when shopping for a family with a toddler,” Turner said.

The “Twice as Nice” guarantee from Aldi will replace the product and refund your money if you’re not satisfied. This is beneficial when trying to save money on your grocery bill because you’ll have less waste and won’t have to worry about being stuck with an item that didn’t meet expectations.

Use a Cash-Back Credit Card

As a bonus measure for getting the most out of your Aldi shopping, you can use a credit card to earn money back on your grocery store purchases. With a cash-back credit card, you’re earning additional perks and getting some money back at the end of the cycle to help you lower your expenses. Every dollar counts when it comes to reducing your grocery bill at this time.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Aldi Superfans: 8 Secrets for Saving $100 at Our Favorite Store