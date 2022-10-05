U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Aldi's Drive to Fill Fleet with Renewable Biomethane Fuel

Acre
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / CNG Fuels, Europe's largest supplier of renewable biomethane fuel, has added Aldi to its list of clients who are striving for low carbon transport within their heavy goods vehicle (HGV) fleets.

Acre, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture
Acre, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture

The fuel firm has opened its 10thHGV refuelling station in Castleford, West Yorkshire, to keep up with demand, and the new station can refuel 5000 HGVs a day while slashing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 67,500 tonnes a year, it claims.

Aldi is the latest major brand to adopt the more sustainable vehicles, joining Royal Mail, Amazon, Waitrose and Warburtons who are already supplied with CNG Fuel's clean biofuel which offers emissions savings of more than 90 per cent, which can be reported towards reaching UK targets. Aldi is expected to have a total of 30 CNG vehicles in its UK fleet by the end of the year.

There is a substantial increase in demand for 100 per cent renewable biomethane within the transport sector, which is the catalyst for greater production both within the UK and internationally,with the number of bio-CNG powered trucks on the road doubling in the last year alone.

The government set out plans last year to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel HGVs from 2040 as part of its Transport Decarbonisation Plan, which has prompted the haulage industry to seek cleaner alternatives.

CNG Fuels is currently rolling out a UK-wide network of reliable and convenient refuelling facilities to supply heavy fleets within its client base. It develops, owns and operates CNG refuelling infrastructure and sources 100 per cent renewable biomethane (Bio-CNG) for its stations.

Biomethane is the cleanest gas available to HGVs and is a cost-effective alternative to diesel. Bio-CNG (or compressed biomethane) differs from fossil-derived CNG/LNG (liquified natural gas) as it is a bi-product of food, water and animal waste decomposition which is collected in an anaerobic digester and injected into the gas grid.

Natural gas is a clean energy source used for electricity generation, heating and transport fuel and Bio-CNG has been independently verified and approved by the Department for Transport's Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO).

Philip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels, said: "Fleet operators around the world are urgently seeking ways to cut emissions from their fleets.

"Our fast-growing network of refuelling infrastructure has made biomethane more accessible than ever before, and fleets - ranging from local hauliers through to major household brands - are dramatically cutting emissions every day.

"Our newest station in Castleford is building on our existing network, enabling low-carbon deliveries all the way from Inverness to Cornwall."

Jonathan Goldsmith, Head of Infrastructure & Transportation at Acre, said: "Whilst HGVs make up only 5% of the vehicle miles travelled on UK roads, they are responsible for 16% of all transport emissions. As we further transition to an online retail economy, the move towards cleaner HGV fuels such as biomethane will play a hugely important step in the UK's efforts to decarbonise a dynamic and fast-growing logistics sector."

Johnny works in Acre's Sustainable Business team, with responsibility for delivering all Executive-level and strategic searches for clients operating in the Built Environment, Infrastructure & Transportation sectors. He also leads a small team of Consultants to support organisations on operational sustainability hires across the UK & Europe. Johnny holds a BSc in Environmental Science and, following a brief spell working for a global environmental consultancy, joined Acre in 2015. Since then, he has partnered with major corporates, multi-stakeholder initiatives and SMEs to help shape their sustainability functions. He has an honest and transparent approach to the industry and enjoys working in partnership with ambitious clients to continually drive change.

About Acre

At Acre, we work with the most aspirational businesses with potential to make real change; from those who are just starting out to those who are well on the journey to crafting a legacy.

Our 18 years' experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to provide talent solutions that are designed to deliver this change.

Through our unique behavioural assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviours required to create impact. We can develop these qualities within your existing teams too.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Making companies ready for tomorrow.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Acre on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Acre
Website: https://www.acre.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Acre



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719039/Aldis-Drive-to-Fill-Fleet-with-Renewable-Biomethane-Fuel

