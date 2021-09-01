Aleafia Health Announces Appointment of David Pasieka to Board of Directors

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Pasieka to its board of directors. Mr. Pasieka is a seasoned public company executive and director with extensive board level experience in finance & audit, risk management, and ESG.

Mr. Pasieka was a long-standing c-suite executive at Algonquin Power & Utilities, overseeing its growth into a global energy leader and member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index of Canada’s largest companies. He also served as entrepreneur in residence at the MaRS Discovery District, North America’s largest innovation hub supporting the growth of over 1,400 Canadian startups. He holds an MBA from York University along with a Chartered Director designation. Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Pasieka, the Company also announces the departure of director Mike LeClair.

“David’s proven track record as a growth-oriented business leader in complex and highly regulated industries will serve both our board and management team well as we continue to strengthen our position in the adult-use, medical and international markets. We are delighted to have him join Aleafia Health,” said Mark J. Sandler, chair of the Company’s board of directors. "On behalf of our board, I would also like to thank Mike for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations
1-833-879-2533
IR@AleafiaHealth.com
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada. The Company has developed an international footprint, with subsidiaries or investments in German and Australian medical cannabis companies and has products available in both markets. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners who have seen over 75,000 patients to date.

Aleafia Health owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the medical and adult-use markets, and in select international jurisdictions.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.


