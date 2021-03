Aleafia Health Announces Closing of $22.7 Million Bought Deal Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the “Offering”) for a total issuance of 27,390,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price per Unit of $0.83 for gross proceeds of $22.7 million, which includes a partial exercise of the over-allotment option. The offering was led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corp. (together, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.05, for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives.

It is expected that the Warrants issued in connection with the Offering will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) on the date hereof under the symbol “AH.WT.B”. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Story continues

For Investor & Media Relations

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

Learn More

www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.