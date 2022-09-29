U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

Aleafia Health Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Aleafia Health Inc.
·2 min read
www.AleafiaHealth.com/Invest
www.AleafiaHealth.com/Invest

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 27, 2022 (the “Meeting”). All six nominees set out in the management information circular of the Company dated August 19, 2022 were elected to the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company.

Nominee

For

Against

Withheld

Non Vote

For

Against

Withheld

Mark Sandler

67,007,871

1,632,272

0

23,208,803

97.62%

2.38%

0.00%

Luciano Galasso

67,165,098

1,475,045

0

23,208,803

97.85%

2.15%

0.00%

Ian Troop

67,240,952

1,399,191

0

23,208,803

97.96%

2.04%

0.00%

David Pasieka

67,167,928

1,472,215

0

23,208,803

97.86%

2.14%

0.00%

Jon Pereira

67,185,790

1,454,353

0

23,208,803

97.88%

2.12%

0.00%

Carlo Sistilli

67,209,871

1,430,272

0

23,208,803

97.92%

2.08%

0.00%

Final voting results on all matters will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Sale, CFO
1-833-879-2533
IR@AleafiaHealth.com
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

The Company is a federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis products in Canadian adult-use and medical markets and in select international markets, including Australia and Germany. The Company operates a virtual medical cannabis clinic staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners which provide health and wellness services across Canada.

The Company owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the largest, outdoor cannabis cultivation facility in Canada. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis and cannabis derivative products including dried flower, pre-roll, milled, vapes, oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and topicals.


