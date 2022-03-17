U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.25
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,095.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,980.50
    +27.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.90
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.35
    +0.31 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    +18.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.58 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9720
    +0.2140 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,938.01
    +1,667.57 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.19
    +41.63 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,648.77
    +886.76 (+3.44%)
     

Aleafia Health Provides Further Update on its Convertible Debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aleafia Health Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALEAF
  • AH
www.AleafiaHealth.com/Invest
www.AleafiaHealth.com/Invest

Holders representing approximately 62% of total Debentures extend Forbearance Period until March 28, 2022 to allow negotiations to continue

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, AH.DB, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is providing a corporate update regarding its outstanding listed unsecured convertible debentures (TSX: AH.DB), issued on June 27, 2019 and maturing on June 27, 2022 (the “Convertible Debt”).

Further to the Company’s announcements on February 1, 2022 and March 1, 2022, the Forbearance Agreement, entered into between the Company and holders of Convertible Debt representing approximately 62% of the aggregate principal amount of debentures outstanding, has been extended until March 28, 2022. The Agreement automatically renews for 14-day periods thereafter unless advance notice to the contrary is provided.

The parties continue to work expeditiously and in good faith to negotiate a potential transaction to amend the terms associated with the Convertible Debt. While there can be no assurances regarding any outcome, the Company believes progress is being made towards a solution that is beneficial to its stakeholders.

For Investor & Media Relations:

1-833-879-2533

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health, a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company, owns three licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history, and operates a strategically located distribution centre, all in the province of Ontario. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the adult-use and medical markets and is pursuing opportunities in select international jurisdictions. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

    If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.

  • Why Novavax Stock Beat the Market Today

    Biotech Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of the better-performing stocks in its sector on Wednesday. China-based CFRA chopped its price target by over 20%, reducing it to $83 per share from the preceding $107. In the past, like other notable biotechs, Novavax has been rather susceptible to analyst adjustments such as this one.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Why NortonLifeLock Stock Plummeted Today

    What happened  Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) fell hard today after U.K. regulators said they were investigating the company's proposed merger with rival cybersecurity company Avast.  The tech stock was down by 13% at the end of the trading day.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.

  • Stocks turn lower after the Fed raises interest rates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to the Fed lifting rates for the first time since 2018 and the FOMC policy statement.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.