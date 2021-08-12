U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,416.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,024.50
    +5.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.80
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.11
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.74 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4300
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,145.23
    -966.20 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.21
    -5.62 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.70
    -5.44 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Aleafia Health Reports Strong 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results with 53% Sequential Increase in Cannabis Net Revenue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aleafia Health Inc.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Adult-use cannabis net revenue increased 87% compared to the prior quarter

  • Medical cannabis net revenue increased 23% compared to the prior quarter

  • 13 additional product SKUs released across multiple product formats

  • For the first time, medical cannabis product was made available for sale in Germany

  • Commenced onboarding of medical cannabis patients through exclusive partnership with Unifor

  • Maintained strong adjusted gross margin on cannabis net revenue of 49%

  • After quarter end, launched Nith & Grand, a premium positioned cannabis brand

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30th, 2021.

“This quarter clearly demonstrates the success of our expanded product portfolio, with strong sequential growth across all sales channels and a shift towards a more balanced mix with sizable contributions from both the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. Credit goes to our management team and employees for delivering record adult-use, and medical cannabis revenue this quarter,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Despite industry-wide price compression, we have maintained robust gross margins on cannabis revenue when compared to other Canadian licensed producers, based on most recently reported quarterly results. This was achieved through our twin pillars of low-cost cultivation and high-quality, differentiated cannabis derivative formats.

“With an already well-established line of cannabis wellness products, we were delighted to see sequential revenue increases driven by our newly launched dried flower and pre-roll portfolio. Gaining access to the German medical cannabis market marks an important milestone that, with continued successful shipments, can contribute revenue growth and gross margin expansion. The development of our domestic medical cannabis channel and broader patient ecosystem are well positioned as we continue the ramp-up of our exclusive partnership with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union.

“Lastly, we were able to complete planting across 86 acres outdoors, over a full a month earlier than last year, laying the groundwork for the 2021 harvest. Outdoor cultivation remains a core competitive advantage both in cost and scale, for our dried flower portfolio and as input for cannabis product derivative formats. Likewise, it will allow us to be opportunistic in securing bulk wholesale revenue later this year and into early 2022.”


CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT

($,000s)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Net revenue

10,672

9,775

17,738

24,371

Cannabis net revenue(1)(3)

9,583

8,995

15,828

22,722

Adjusted gross profit before fair value ("FV") adjustments on net cannabis revenue(1)(3)

4,740

2,962

8,442

14,636

Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on net cannabis revenue(1)(3)

49%

33%

53%

64%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)

(3,339)

3,065

(6,372)

9,829

Net loss

(36)

(4,021)

(11,284)

(10,176)

1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of associated MD&A for term definition.

2. See "Adjusted EBITDA" section of associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.

3. See "Revenue" section of associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.


OPERATIONAL RESULTS

($,000s, except operational results)

Three months ended

% Change

Jun 30,
2021

Mar 31,
2021

Jun 30,
2020

Q/Q

Y/Y

Net medical cannabis revenue(1)(2)

3,266

2,657

1,959

23%

67%

Net adult-use cannabis revenue(1)(2)

3,217

1,722

870

87%

270%

Net bulk wholesale cannabis revenue(1)(2)

3,100

1,866

6,166

66%

-50%

Cannabis net revenue(1)(2)

9,583

6,245

8,995

53%

7%

Net clinic revenue

1,089

821

780

33%

40%

Active, registered patients

18,067

17,637

13,285

2%

36%

Average net selling price per gram of medical cannabis(1)

$7.25

$8.46

$7.87

-14%

-8%

Average net selling price per gram of adult-use cannabis(1)

$5.29

$4.89

$4.81

8%

10%

Average net selling price per gram of bulk wholesale cannabis(1)

$0.46

$0.75

$2.92

-39%

-84%

Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on medical cannabis net revenue(1)(2)

41%

53%

41%

-12%

0%

Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on adult-use cannabis net revenue(1)(2)

47%

56%

37%

-9%

10%

Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on wholesale cannabis net revenue(1)(2)

60%

71%

30%

-11%

30%

Gross margin on clinic net revenue(1)(2)

61%

20%

69%

41%

-8%

Kilograms sold

7,811

3,155

2,545

148%

207%

1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of associated MD&A for term definition.

2. See associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.

  • During the three months ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”) cannabis net revenue was $9.6 million, an increase of 53% over the previous quarter. The sequential increase was due to increases in the sale of cannabis across the adult-use, medical and bulk wholesale sales channels.

  • Medical cannabis net revenue for Q2 2021 was $3.3 million, a 23% and 67% increase over the previous and prior year’s quarter respectively, due to improved product offerings and increased international medical cannabis sales.

  • Net adult-use cannabis revenue for Q2 2021 was $3.2 million, an increase of 87% over the previous quarter and 270% over the prior year’s quarter. The sequential increase was primarily due to greater product availability, including the launch of new product formats and SKUs.

  • Net bulk wholesale revenue received from sales to cannabis licensed producers was $3.1 million, compared to $1.9 million and $6.2 million in the previous and prior year’s quarter, respectively. Bulk wholesale was up over Q1 2021, but lower than the prior year’s quarter, primarily driven by dried flower allocation, which was redirected to the adult-use sales channel.

  • Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on cannabis net revenue was 49%, compared to 59% and 33% in the previous and prior year’s quarters, respectively. The sequential decline in gross margin percentage was primarily due to industry-wide price compression, which was reflected in a lower net revenue per gram equivalent sold.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was a loss of $3.3 million, compared to a profit of $3.1 million in the prior year’s quarter. The decline over the prior year’s quarter was primarily due to increases in wages & benefits expense, partially offset by increased gross profit from the sale of cannabis.

  • Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $36,000, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million over the prior year’s quarter. The improvement in net loss over the prior year’s quarter is primarily due to improved gross profit, a $12.1 million gain on the sale of certain clinic assets in the transaction with Myconic, partially offset by bad debt expense of $7.2 million.

PRODUCT LAUNCHES & KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Throughout the reporting period, the Company undertook an expansion of its cannabis brand and product portfolio, including differentiated formats and new SKUs in the important value flower and pre-roll categories.

  • Exports to Germany & Australia: During Q2 2021, the Company announced dried flower grown at its Niagara greenhouse facility had been exported to Germany. Gaining access to Europe’s legal cannabis market is an important breakthrough for Aleafia Health. Shipments of medical cannabis products to Australia were also completed during the quarter.

  • Dried Flower & Pre-rolls: The Company has undertaken an expansion of its dried flower and pre-roll offering, which represents the first and third largest product categories in the Canadian cannabis market, respectively. These include a pre-roll line extension with 12 pre-rolls each of 0.35 grams, and larger format 14-gram flower and 10-gram milled flower pouches. Sales of these products and other new dried flower SKUs commenced during Q2 2021, under the newly launched brand Divvy.

  • Differentiated Wellness Products: During Q2 2021, the Company launched Lavender Fizz CBD bath bombs, and CBD Freshly Minted Roll-on, under its trailblazing wellness brand Noon & Night. The quarter also featured the launch of the Omega CBD Soft Gels which feature full-spectrum, single strain CBD extract, and are the first Canadian cannabis products to be suspended in fish oil containing omega-3.

  • Confectionary Edibles: The Company strengthened its edibles portfolio with Salted Caramel Pretzel Bites, which were launched under the Bogart’s Kitchen edibles brand.

  • Unifor Program: During the reporting period, the Company commenced providing medical cannabis products and services to unionized employees of the Ford Motor Company of Canada, through its exclusive partnership with Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union.

  • 2021 Outdoor Cultivation Season: On June 18, 2021, the Company completed planting across 86 acres at the Port Perry Facility outdoor cultivation site. The milestone was achieved a month earlier, and on a significantly larger scale, than the 2020 outdoor season, which yielded 31,200 kgs of dried flower, at a cost of $0.10 per gram to harvest.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

($,000s)

Jun 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities

17,804

30,529

Current assets

71,055

82,923

Current liabilities

49,901

45,041

Working capital

21,154

37,882

Total assets

221,423

237,283

Total liabilities

54,866

83,062

Capitalization

Lease liability

2,620

3,167

Convertible debt

33,931

56,802

Total debt

36,551

59,969

Total equity

166,557

154,221

Total capitalization

203,108

214,190

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

Date: August 12, 2021
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
USA/Canada Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (866) 679-9046; Passcode: 6096362
International Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (409) 217-8323; Passcode: 6096362

WEBCAST LINK

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the link provided. Audio of the call will be available to participants through both the conference call line and webcast; however, the presentation may only be viewed via the webcast. A replay of the call be viewed at any time via the link provided.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations
1-833-879-2533
IR@AleafiaHealth.com
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada. The Company has developed an international footprint, with subsidiaries or investments in German and Australian medical cannabis companies and has products available in both markets. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners who have seen over 75,000 patients to date.

Aleafia Health owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the medical and adult-use markets, and in select international jurisdictions.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.


Recommended Stories

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its Q2 adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Moderna Boosted by Delta Variant

    Once the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, several firms began racing to produce the most rapid and effective vaccine. Beyond helping pull the world out of economic ruin from repeated lockdowns, the potential for profit was extraordinary. As the world once again faces the virus in the form of the new Delta variant, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has seen significant share price growth, even given its recent two-day pullback. (See Moderna stock charts on TipRanks) Providing his thesis on the developing s

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    U earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.