Aleafia Health Successfully Completes TSX Review and Announces Entry into Fifth Province

Aleafia Health Inc.
·2 min read
www.AleafiaHealth.com/Invest
www.AleafiaHealth.com/Invest

  • Successful completion of TSX listing review

  • Expansion of adult-use portfolio into key fifth province

  • 5 provinces now selling Aleafia’s adult-use products

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its previous announcements, Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQB: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the TSX delisting review and confirms that the Company satisfies the Toronto Stock Exchange’s requirements for continued listing. Aleafia Health will continue to trade on the TSX without further review at this time.

“We are very pleased that the TSX has completed its five-month long review process and the Company is no longer being assessed for potential delisting. Over that time period, Aleafia has demonstrated performance in its key financial metrics,” said Tricia Symmes, CEO. “It is the result of disciplined work maintaining scalable growth and profitable practices in all areas of business, driving toward our core goals.”

“Driving revenue growth across multiple channels, tightening our expense profile, and building off the success of our flagship brand, Divvy, Aleafia Health remains focused on becoming a top 10 Licensed Producer in the Canadian cannabis landscape,” said Matt Sale, CFO. “We are excited to continue offering shareholders and consumers a house of brands that shows maintained growth and promise.”

Sunday Market House of Brands in Manitoba: The Company has continued its strategic plan to expand adult-use domestic sales and market share which, adding Manitoba as its fifth provincial distribution region, enabling Divvy and the rest of the portfolio to reach over 70% of the Canadian population. Mid-November, the Company launched a portfolio of twelve products, primarily Divvy, right in time for the holiday season. In a province which has a unique direct-to-retailer sales model, this allows the Company to build sales relationships one step closer to the final consumer.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Sale, CFO
IR@AleafiaHealth.com 
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

The Company is a federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis products in Canadian adult-use and medical markets and in select international markets, including Australia and Germany. The Company operates a virtual medical cannabis clinic staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners which provide health and wellness services across Canada.


